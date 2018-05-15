Netherlands U17 1-1 Rep. of Ireland U17: Dutch win controversial shootout to book semi-final tie against England

INCIDENTS: The game was played at the Proact Stadium, home to English Football League side, Chesterfield FC.

The Netherlands progressed to the semi-finals of the Under-17 European Championships with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the Republic of Ireland, following a 1-1 draw in normal time, at the Proact Stadium on Monday evening.

Kees van Wonderen's team needed penalties to progress after dominating possession in the initial 80 minutes, having largely failed to trouble the Boys in Green's backline at the home of English Football League side, Chesterfield FC.

Irish solidity keeps first-half quiet

The Oranje were forced to play in front of the Irish defence in the opening 40 minutes thanks to some resolute work at the back from Colin O'Brien's side.

Liam van Gelderen's header onto the roof of Jimmy Corcoran's net, from a Daishawn Redan free-kick, was the nearest the eventual semi-finalists came to breaking the deadlock.

The Netherlands were also untroubled at the back, though, with the Irish failing to register a shot on goal in the first-half.

Two goals in two minutes forces shootout

Ireland showed more in attack following the interval with Tyreik Wright's corner picking out Nathan Collins, but he and teammate, Adam Idah, got in the way of one and other, the former's header clearing the bar.

Wouter Burger struck well at the other end but goalkeeper James Corcoran, the subject of later controversy, did well to parry his dipping shot wide.

Van Gelderen brought the game to life just after the hour with a thumping header from Mohammed Ihatteren's in-swinging corner to open the scoring.

Troy Parrott placed a superb equaliser into the bottom left corner within two minutes, though, the Tottenham Hotspur attacker slotting in first time from Barry Coffey's lay-off.

Brian Brobbey flashed a header wide late on in a cagey finish in which both sides appeared to settle for the penalties which followed.

Redan wins it with disputable retake

Idah missed the opening spot-kick of the shootout, Burger, Ihatteran, Brobbey and Jurrien Maduro proceeding to score the Netherlands' opening four penalties.

But converted penalties from Parrott, Max Murphy, Jason Knight and Callum Thompson for the Irish set up a decisive penalty for Redan.

The Chelsea forward saw his initial effort saved by Corcoran, but the goalkeeper was adjudged to have stepped off his line in the process. Having already been booked, he was shown a second yellow card.

Oisin McEntee was handed the gloves for the retake but Redan made no mistake this time, powering home to seal a semi-final tie against England, also to be played at the Proact Stadium, this Thursday.