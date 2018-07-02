Brazil 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as El Tri confirm World Cup exit at the hands of the tournament favourites

Brazil progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mexico in Samara on Monday afternoon, as goals from Neymar and substitute Roberto Firmino crushed any dreams of a famous victory for El Tri.

Mexico found it difficult to trouble the tournament favourites despite deploying a similar style of play to the one that saw them run out 1-0 winners over holders Germany in the group stages, with Brazil proving a more formidable opponent.

Here's how El Tri rated over the course of the 90 minutes...

Defence

Guillermo Ochoa - 7 - The Standard Liège stopper made a number of saves to keep his side in the game when Brazil were one goal ahead and could not do much about either of the goals. Not as impressive as his 2014 display against Brazil but he won't look back on today's performance with regret.

Jesús Gallardo - 5 - The left-back wasted perhaps Mexico's most promising chance in the second half when he elected to shoot rather than feed Lozano inside the area and blazed over the bar.

Carlos Salcedo - 6 - Coped with Gabriel Jesus with relative ease, although that said more about the Brazilian forward's performance than Salcedo's. Suffered much like the rest of the defence in the second half as Juan Carlos Osorio tinkered with the system in an attempt to chase the game at 1-0 down. Booked.

Hugo Ayala - 6 - Performed similarly to his central defensive partner Salcedo in that he was more exposed without the shield of Marquez in the second half.

Edson Álvarez - 5 - The right-back struggled to create anything down the wing and as a result the attacking burden was solely left on the shoulders of Vela and Lozano, was sacrificed in the second half as Mexico chased an equaliser. Booked.

Midfield

Héctor Herrera - 5 - Alongside Guardado in the centre of midfield he fought a losing battle against the superior Brazilians, struggled to create anything of real danger going forward and came off second best for much of the game. Booked.

Rafael Márquez - 6 - The 38-year-old was deployed as a holding midfielder and did what was required of him, shielding the defence while keeping things simple in possession. He was taken off at half-time as Mexico shifted to a more attacking setup.

Andrés Guardado - 5 - The energetic midfielder wasn't up to his usual standard this afternoon and struggled similarly to Herrera in the midfield battle, Hernández was also left somewhat isolated without any driving runs from Guardado in behind him. Booked.

Attack

Carlos Vela - 6 - Although not quite as impressive as Lozano, the right-winger showed his quality on a few occasions throughout the 90 minutes and had there been an on-form striker to link up with in the centre, things might have panned out differently for Mexico.

Javier Hernández - 4 - El Tri's all-time top-scorer went out of the tournament with a whimper as he struggled to cause Brazil's backline any problems in a fairly passive display.

Hirving Lozano - 7 - As he has been for much of the tournament, the PSV winger was once again Mexico's star man in terms of creativity in the final third. Lozano looked to get past his marker wherever possible and has certainly made a name for himself this World Cup - the Eredivisie champions will face a tough summer as they look to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

Substitutes

Miguel Layún (Marquez, 45') - 4 - Found himself very fortunate to have stayed on the pitch following an idiotic stamp on Neymar, which despite the Brazilian's over-reaction warranted a red card. On the pitch he failed to swing the momentum in Mexico's favour.

Jonathan dos Santos (Álvarez, 55') - 5 - The midfielder came on to offer fresh legs alongside Guardado and Herrera in midfield but struggled to impose himself on proceedings with Brazil in control of the game.

Raúl Jiménez (Hernández, 60') - 5 - The Wolves forward offered a slightly more imposing presence up front than Hernández did in the first hour but still failed to threaten Alisson's goal with any real intent.