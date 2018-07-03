Sweden vs Switzerland Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Both sides have been impressive in their efforts in Russia thus far. Sweden's defensive solidity without former legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seen them progress beyond the group stage for the first time in 12 years. As for the Swiss national side, they made it unbeaten through a group that contained the likes of Brazil and Serbia.

Switzerland opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tite's Brazil. While the Brazilians weren't on their best on the day, Vladimir Petkovic's men did well to earn the one point that they got from the game and went on to grab a culturally and historically victory against Serbia, which was followed by an entertaining 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.

Janne Andersson's men topped their group thanks to their greater goal-difference, just above Mexico in the group, who they beat 3-0 in the final game of Group F. It was a highly impressive performance from Andersson's men who have been thoroughly difficult to beat and very organised in their matches so far.

Sweden Captain Andreas Granqvist has been emphatic so far at the World Cup. His goals from the spot have helped his side do well in the group stage, while his influence on and off the pitch as a leader is quite evident, he will look to stop the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic from seeing much of the ball when the two sides meet.

Sweden's best finish at a World Cup has been 2nd, when they lost the final to a glorious Brazil side in 1958. Since then, the modern Swedish side has been largely quiet in their achievements, however, Ibrahimovic's retirement from the side seems to have done wonders for them. And now, for the first time in over 12 years, they have a chance to go beyond the round of 16.

Switzerland will count on their star man Xherdan Shaqiri to step up and trouble this stern Sweden defence. Along with the likes of Steven Zuber and the pace of Breel Embolo, he should have enough support in attack to feed the ball to Haris Seferovic, who will press the Sweden backline and cause problems whenever possible.

At the World Cup, Switzerland have never gone particularly far, their best finishes being reaching the quarter-final stage at three different tournaments in 1934, 1938 and 1954. This modern Swiss side has some great young talent in its squad and seems to be going in the right direction under Petkovic, what remains to be seen is if they can improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Sweden vs Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The game is set to kick off at 3PM BST on a Tuesday afternoon at the Krestovsky Stadium. I, Ninad Barbadikar, will be providing live updates from start to finish. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.