Colombia vs England Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

It remains to be seen whether Fabian Delph will be involved tonight after flying home for the birth of his child. Other than that England have a fully fit squad, with many expecting Dele Alli to return in midfield ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, having missed the last two games through injury.

However, if England have reasons to be optimistic, than Colombia definitely do to. England's record of choking at major tournaments has been very prominent in modern times. Even with the golden generation of players England failed to get passed the quarter finals. A slip up against Colombia would not be a suprise for the neutral fan in many ways given England's history at tournaments. This is all not to say Colombia don't have a decent team either. Colombia's talisman is James Rodriguez, in the final group game, he was taken off injured after 30 mins and looked in doubt for this tie. However, his injury is not as bad as expected and he will likely feature against England. England will also need to be weary of Radamel Falcao. Although after disappointing spells in England, Falcao is a well cultured striker who possesses the ability to punish opponents with his killer instincts.

England go into this game with much optimism. With Harry Kane leading the line, English fans have reasons to be optimisitic. So far the Tottenham Hotspur striker has scored five goals in two games for England. Kane will definitely be hoping to not only win the World Cup this summer but also win the Golden Boot. He has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the world over the last few years and England's hopes will fall on his shoulders. Another name worthwile mentioning is Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United attacker has come of age this season and put in decent performances for England in this competition. He also scored a beautiful goal against Panama in the group stage and he is definitely one to watch.

So many top nations have already been eliminated from the tournament. Germany were unable to make it past the group stages, Argentina were knocked out by France, Portugal were knocked out by Uruguay and Spain were knocked out by hosts Russia on penalties. This still doesn't mean that it wont be difficult to win the tournament. Although a disappointing performance against Denmark, Croatia have emerged as a well balanced side lead by Luka Modric and they have put themselves in contention. Brazil have not been at their best either but they definitely posses the talent in their squad to go all the way. France are a star studded squad and like Brazil they have all the talent that is needed. Uruguay are like Croatia due to the fact they have a well balanced team and are able to grind out results. Belgium have been on form this tournament and look very dangerous. Surely the winner of this tie would consider themselves capable of rubbing shoulders with the likes of Belgium, Brazil, France, Uruguay and Croatia.

This is a clash both sides will be relishing as the winner will have perhaps their most easiest route ever to a World Cup final. The winner of this tie will face either Switzerland or Sweden in the quarter-final. You'd fancy both England and Colombia to advance passed either Sweden or Switzerland. Should it be this straight forward, the sides in this tie would meet either Croatia or Russia in the semi-final. Some England fans will believe that this is their greatest ever chance of seeing their country win the World Cup.

You can find Vavel's official preview for the game here.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Colombia vs England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The game is due to kick off at 7pm BST on Tuesday evening. My name is Shane Purcell and I will be providing you all with updates of the game from start to finish. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.