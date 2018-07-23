Freiburg sign Brandon Borrello despite injury lay-off

SC Freiburg have signed Australian winger Brandon Borrello, who was released by 1. FC Kaiserslautern earlier in the summer following relegation from the 2. Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old was one of the Red Devils’ more impressive performers as they fell out of the second tier, but he will have to wait for his Bundesliga debut due to a cruciate ligament injury.

As usual, Freiburg have released no details regarding his contract.

A rare positive for Kaiserslautern

He joined Kaiserslautern last summer from Brisbane Roar, for whom he had amassed experience in the A-League, scoring 13 goals in 75 games, as well as the AFC Champions League. He has been capped by Australia at under-20 and under-23 level as well, although he is yet to receive full international recognition.

He was a solid performer for Kaiserslautern once he broke into the starting line-up in early November, providing three goals and seven assists in 19 2. Bundesliga games, his most influential performance perhaps being in a 4-3 win against 1. FC Union Berlin.

However the club remained rooted to the bottom of the table, and his final appearance for the club came in a defeat to VfL Bochum, missing the final four games due to the cruciate ligament tear that is set to delay his Freiburg debut until 2019. His contract, which had been due to run until 2020, was not valid for the 3. Liga.

Freiburg to ease Borrello back

Freiburg’s Sporting Director Klemens Hartenbach describes him as “a really talented and variable attacking player,” praising how quickly he adapted to German football with Kaiserslautern. He added that there had already been an agreement with Borrello before he became injured, saying “it was natural for us to stand by our word” and that they will bring him back to full fitness “cautiously.”

As for Borrello, he said the club had supported him “even after my injury” and a result he wanted to “pay back that confidence.” He is also hoping to develop further with the club once he his back on the field, saying that “the club is known for making young players even better.”

According to Kicker, Freiburg are also searching for another winger to help cover for Borrello, who is expected to miss all of the Hinrunde. He is the sixth player to join the club this summer, joining Mark Flekken, Dominique Heintz, Luca Waldschmidt, Philipp Lienhart (following a successful loan) and Jérôme Gondorf at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.