David Silva: "We are improving with every game"

David Silva scored the first goal of the night and produced one of the best performances of the week to help Manchester City pick up their second away win in the Champions League in a row.



After the game, the Spaniard had a lot to say about his team's performance, stating that the side demonstrated they are getting better and better with each game.

Visible signs of improvement

The former Valencia midfielder wasn't the only player on top of his game, with other City players also delivering the much-needed quality.



"I think we are playing better every game. We need to improve a little bit more but we are in a good way. If we play like this, we will get more points, Silva told ManCity.com.



"We could have scored a lot of goals. We scored three and we had a lot of chances, so we are happy with three points."

The 32-year-old also added that the Champions League is a "difficult and tough place", praising his teammates for doing "very well" against the Ukrainian side.

Embed from Getty Images

Back to the roots

Silva's partner in midfield, Fernandinho, was one of the other players to shine at the Metalist Stadium.



The Brazilian spoke about playing against his former side, stating that the only thing keeping both teams apart was the quality possessed by the Citizens.



"I've come here and seen so many faces and friends. I'm glad to be back here. This is a very special and important place for me," said the 33-year-old to the club's website.



“They have a lot of good, technical and attacking players. They make the game so hard, and they create a lot of chances," added later.



He has also addressed City's trying start to their European campaign.



"After the two first games we knew we had to improve," continued the midfielder.

"Today was very important to us to start the game of well, and we did it.".