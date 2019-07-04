De Tomas departs Bernabeu for Portugal

Benfica have begun spending the money received from the sale of Joao Felix to Atlético Madrid, signing striker Raúl De Tomás from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese champions agreed a fee of €20million with Los Blancos, with De Tomás signing a five-year deal, including a €100million buyout clause.

RDT, as he is known, had been with Real Madrid his whole career, but didn’t make a single appearance for the first team, with a series of loan spells following his time in the B side, Real Madrid Castilla.

His most recent of those loan deals took him to Rayo Vallecano where he spent two seasons, one in each of the top two flights of Spanish football, scoring 38 goals in 66 games, including 14 in La Liga.

Despite his excellent goalscoring record, breaking into the Real Madrid starting line-up was never going to be easy and with the resurgence of Karim Benzema, as well as the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, that task was made a whole lot harder, with the forward taking the decision to depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year old told BTV: “I’m very happy to be here. After all, it was a goal I had, to make a leap in my career and this was the best leap I could make. I am at the big club, for me, it is the best club in Portugal and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I want to do my job and score goals, which is what I do best. I’ve been a goalscorer since I was a kid and I hope I can score a lot of goals in this jersey and that the team can win titles.

“I feel like it is going to be a very positive year. I’m aware that it’s hard to win a competitive league, and also because of that there is great merit in Benfica’s work last season.”