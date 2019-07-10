Alberto Moreno has penned a deal at Villarreal CF

Alberto Moreno has signed a five-year deal with Villarreal CF after being released from Liverpool, the full-back spent five years at Anfield making 141 appearances.

Moreno was Liverpool's starting left-back for the first two seasons of his contract but with some shaky performances, he wasn't convincing the manager that he was capable of playing in the Premier League.

He was shortly replaced by James Milner and then knocked down the pecking order even further when Andy Robertson arrived.

Why did he struggle at Liverpool?

Moreno was accepted as an attacking defender but his defensive skills let him down, Gary Neville once said on Sky Sports "you might as well start a goal down with Moreno at left-back.”

He found himself getting a lot of criticism and it was apparent that it was affecting his performances, now he has made the move to Villarreal his home country we could see a new Moreno.

Will home comforts make a difference?

Villarreal operates a 3-5-2 formation and this will benefit Moreno. The new set up will allow him to attack more freely and push up the park.

With this being a free transfer may people - including Liverpool fans - will see this as a steal, as he moved to Liverpool for £12 million.

A lovely message to say goodbye

Moreno posted a heartfelt message on his social accounts that thanked almost every person from Liverpool that he ever came into contact with.

"Life goes in circles, and mine at my beloved Liverpool FC has drawn to an end. Upon reaching this point, I would like to thank the entire Liverpool family: my dear teammates, with whom I have shared five marvellous years and who I will forever think of as family, and, of course, the owners, directors, coaching staff, doctors, physios, kitmen, and each and every person at the club."

Moreno will always be a Liverpool fan at heart but he now moves onto his new chapter of life at Villarreal where he will hope to restart his career.