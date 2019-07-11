Pau Lopez completes move to AS Roma

Pau Lopez has completed his move from Real Betis to AS Roma for a reported €24 million, signing a five-year deal at Stadio Olympico after having made 33 appearances in La Liga last season.

The 24-year-old kept 10 clean-sheets for Los Verdiblancos last season, immersing himself as among the brightest goalkeepers in the league. The Espanyol youth product has already made over 100 senior league appearances and gained an ample amount of experience to thrive elsewhere.

Dream come true.

Lopez is admittedly delighted at moving through with the deal and being able to play for a club with the stature of AS Roma next season.

“It’s basically impossible to say no to a club like Roma. This is a big step forward for me in my career. I am delighted by the confidence this great club has shown in me: I feel ready to take on this exciting new challenge.”

Similarly, La Lupa’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi also conveyed his delight at getting this deal over the line and roping in such a blooming young goalkeeper like the Spaniard.

“I am very pleased with the addition of Pau Lopez to our squad. Despite his young age, he has already reached 100 appearances in a hugely competitive league like La Liga. I am convinced that he can be very successful with us and will improve further under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca and his staff.”

Competition for the goalkeeping position.

Lopez will face competition for the starting goalkeeper’s role with Swedish international Robin Olsen, who didn’t really have the most rewarding season last time. He only kept four clean-sheets and occasional howlers ended up costing Roma many points in Serie A. However, the seniority and vast experience will create a real fight for the #1 spot.

The Spaniard needs to impress in his initial days in order to consolidate his position. Having made over 100 appearances in Spain’s top-flight, he’s more than ready for the task at hand in a more tactical Italian league.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper’s proven his mettle in pulling off unbelievable stops and winning crucial points for Real Betis last season. Now as the competition gets heated, Giallorossi will want their goalkeeping spot to be settled for the foreseeable future.