Rangers vs Progres Niederkorn: Live stream TV updates and how to watch Europa League Qualifying Second Round First Leg
Follow live as Rangers take on Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League Qualifying Second Round first leg. VAVEL UK brings you pre-match, live commentary and post-match coverage from Ibrox Stadium. Kick-off at 19:45 BST.
How to watch Rangers vs Progres Niederkorn
The game isn't being shown on any mainstream television channels but RangersTV have revealed that they will be streaming the game. Supporters will have to pay £9.99. So, following along on VAVEL UK may prove a more attractive option.
You could choose to listen to the game on BBC Radio 5Live.
Progres' form so far
Progres have already faced sides from Britain and Ireland already. They beat Cardiff Met University, one of the more unique sides in qualifying, on away goals before triumphing over Cork City, 3-2 on aggregate.
Vrabec: We want to be brave
Progres Niederkorn are managed by Ronald Vrabec. He told reporters before today's match that his side "want to be brave".
"We want to score a goal and play forward, not just defend, and take a good result for the game in Luxembourg. It's a different Rangers team and we have a different team too. It's going to be very tough for us to go to the next round, but we will try. It's a big game for the club and Luxembourg. Everybody will watch it."
Steven Gerrard's pre-match comments before Europa League tie
Steven Gerrard: "It is a chance to show how far Rangers have moved on. A lot of people were hurt the last time we played this opposition. I look back at the pictures and read the headlines and articles that were written about our club at that time and it's now mine, my staff and my players' opportunity to put a better feeling around the club."
Rangers have made it through one tie, but Progres have come through two, after entering the Europa League Qualifying at the Preliminary Round. For one of these sides there is a 3rd Qualifying Round ahead, but then also a Playoff Round before the Europa League group stages.
Hello and a warm welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Europa League Qualifying Second Round 1st Leg match-up between Rangers and Progres Niederkorn. We'll bring you live updates from Ibrox with kick off at 19:45 BST.