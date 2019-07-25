Kenny Miller scored the only goal when these sides met at Ibrox in 2017. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Rangers vs Progres Niederkorn: Live stream TV updates and how to watch Europa League Qualifying Second Round First Leg

Follow live as Rangers take on Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League Qualifying Second Round first leg. VAVEL UK brings you pre-match, live commentary and post-match coverage from Ibrox Stadium. Kick-off at 19:45 BST.