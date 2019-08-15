Shakhtyor 1 - 1 Torino: Comfortable first leg triumph sees Italians through

Walter Mazzari's Torino are into the final round of Europa League qualifying after they completed a 6-1 aggregate victory over Belarusian Cup winners, Shakhtyor.

It was the hosts who started the brighter, as they pushed to reduce the five goal deficit from the first leg. Max Ebong struck the crossbar and Sergei Balanovich saw his effort tipped onto the post by Salvatore Sirigu both inside the opening ten minutes.

Simone Zaza had the Turin side's best chance of the first half but was thwarted by the onrushing Andrei Klimovich.

Shakhtyor continued to push for the first goal but were generally restricted to shots from distance by their opponents and failed to trouble Sirigu again prior to the interval.

Klimovich was quick off his line once again on the hour mark to deny Zaza a second time after the ex-West Ham loanee was sent through by Andrea Belotti.

The Belarus stopper was again in the way to block Kevin Bonafazi's strike from a tight angle with 20 minutes remaining.

Ultimately, it took a fine solo effort from Zaza to break the deadlock in the 80th minute. The Italian forward skipped past two challenges before cutting inside and drilling a low effort into the far corner beyond Klimovich.

Shakhtyor did get the goal that their performance on the night deserved, although, it came to late to affect the outcome as Sirigu brought down substitute Nikolai Yanush inside the area.

Yanush picked himself up to cannon the ball into the roof of the net and level the score on the night with almost the last kick of the game.

Dangerous front two starting to click

In Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza, Walter Mazzari has two of Italy's deadliest strikers at his disposal and with the domestic season yet to begin, he will be pleased that the pair are already looking like an imperious force at the top end of the pitch.

The link-up play between Zaza and Belotti created all of Torino's chances in Minsk and the pair now have six European goals between them already this season.

Man of the Match - Sergei Klimovich

Having gone down 5-0 in Italy last week, Shakhtyor fans would have feared the worst ahead of the reverse fixture in the Belarusian capital with the potential for the aggregate score to reach double figures.

However, thanks to their goalkeeper, The Miners can take pride from the second leg result despite being eliminated. The Belarus international showed his experience, reading the play to advance from his line and thwart Zaza on a number of occasions before he could pull the trigger.