Lecce Season Preview: Can they survive?

After a fantastic 2018/19 campaign, Fabio Liverani guided his Lecce side to promotion back to Serie A after a seven-year absence when finishing runner up in Serie B.

Having earned promotion through a difficult start to their league campaign, Lecce will be keen to avoid a repeat of this. However, the first 10 games include very difficult sides.

To battle this, Lecce has had more incomings rather than outgoings, clearly looking to build a squad with the depth that could help them stay afloat.

The difficult start to last season was halted when they scored an injury-time winner over Venezia and this invigorated the crowd. In order to stand any chance this season, the crowd will have to be supportive of them and realise the task at hand.

Lecce would go on a great run however and had the most wins in the league and only lost out on the league by a point to Brescia. They scored the second-most goals in the league also.

However, the daunting task to stay in Serie A is the immediate concern for the club.

Transfer Business Overview

They have added both youth and experience to the squad and have done so in all areas of the pitch. They have brought in some defenders, permanently signed Panagiotis Tachtsidis, who was loaned in January and have brought in two strikers. One in Simone Lo Faso from Palermo and the other in Gianluca Lapadula.

As mentioned earlier, Lecce is looking to add to the depth of the squad and are doing no harm to their chances by bringing in players like Lapadula.

The experience of the ex-Milan player, Lapadula and the exciting talents that are Tachtsidis and Lo Faso, Liverani has recruited well here. As well as the experience up-front, Luca Rossettini will bring some calmness to the defence and he will be accompanied by Romario Benzar, a big signing from FCSB in Romania.

Fabio Liverani

Under Liverani, Lecce has looked a great side to watch. They are always on the front foot, defence included, and while this may not be the ideal way to play in Serie A, he likes to play football the right way.

He favours a 4-3-1-2 with a player linking the play between midfield and attack and last season, they lost only eight games. While the expansive style of play has worked well in the past, they are rather open to conceding too which does not bode well for the season ahead. He will look to adapt his formation slightly.

Player to watch - Andrea La Mantia

While Lecce scored the second-most goals in the league last season, La Mantia played a huge part in that. The 28-year-old scored 17 goals in 33 appearances last season and will look to continue to score and keep his side afloat.

If La Mantia is given chances this season, he will be looking to hurt the opposition and if partnered with Lapadula, they can create a very interesting duo that can cause problems.

One for the future - Simone Lo Faso

Lo Faso signed from Palermo due to the Sicilian club being sent down to Serie D for financial irregularities. The 21-year-old will be looking to finally make his mark on Italian football after struggling to get into the Palermo side.

He is a fantastic talent and if he is given his chance, he will look to show that he can play in the top league and this season, could be his time to show exactly that.

Prediction - 20th

If Lupi fails to pick up many points within their first ten games, it will be backs against the wall for rest of the season. They have to beat Hellas Verona in the second game of the season to stand any chance of getting confidence ahead of the run of matches they have, which could prove pivotal, although early on.