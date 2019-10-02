Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona: Two teams looking for their first win in Champions League 

After both teams tied in their opening games in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 group stage, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan will each look to get ahead in Group F with a vital win on Wednesday night at Camp Nou. Both are currently tied in the group standings; however, Barcelona has a better goal differential.

Inter Milan had a great start to their Serie A season with a 6-0-0 record under new manager Antonio Conte, who has done a great job in the early part of the season. Their previous match in Champions League was rather disappointing after tying at the Giuseppe Meazza against Slavia Prague. Expect Conte to be fully prepared as Inter will be in good form.

Barcelona are likely to, once again, be without Lionel Messi, who has an adductor issue. If the Argentine is to enter into this matchup, expect the forward to be inserted off the bench and not as a starter. The Blaugrana finally got their first win away from home against Getafe CF this past weekend in a 2-0 win. Barcelona returns home to Camp Nau, where the team will be in their home comfort and looking for their first Champions League win of the season.

In the last 12 meetings between the two clubs, Barcelona has won six while Inter has only managed to win twice. This is the second year in a row where both clubs meet in the group stage. Last season, Barcelona managed to take all four points between the top clubs.

Injuries and suspensions

Barcelona: Umtiti (injured), Dembele (injured), Messi (doubtful), Alba (doubtful)

Inter Milan: Lukaku (injured)

Predicted line-up

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen, Firpo, Lenglet, Pique, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, de Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Perez.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Godin; Asamoah, Sensi, Brozovic, Barella, D’Ambrosio; Sanchez, Lautaro.

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku is set to miss his match versus FC Barcelona and Inter will need Lautaro Martinez to step up in this match. The striker has started four of six games this season and had a strong start, scoring one goal and one assist in the Serie A season. When he has been in the line up, he has looked strong in the attack up front and will need to continue this against Barcelona.

Messi isn’t expected to start against Inter Milan, however, if the Argentine is needed to come off the bench in this match, he has the ability to be a game changer. While the forward has only appeared in three matches this season due to injuries, do not expect this to hold Messi back as he’s shown countless times that he can make a difference during the game.