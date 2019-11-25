Lazio gets a late game winning goal from Felipe Caicedo

The Biancocelesti received a late winner in the 91st minute from Felipe Caicedo. It seemed as if Sassuolo was going to salvage a draw out of this match, however, Lazio continue to find different ways to win matches. The Biancocelesti had their fifth straight victory in a row and are currently third in the Serie A standings.

Story of the match

The match started with Lazio controlling possession for most of the first half. The Biancocelesti created plays through Luis Alberto, who had the first quality chance of the match. After gaining possession of the ball, the midfielder brought the ball up to the left side of the box where he had a give and go with Joaquin Correa and sent a nice shot on net, yet Andrea Consigli made a fine save to keep the match scoreless.

Lazio was finally rewarded after 35 minutes of strong play. After a very good build up starting from the back end, Alberto dribbled the ball up to midfield and sent a pass to Correa, who found Ciro Immobile on the left side of the box. The striker then beat two defenders and scored right under the arm of Consigli. The goalkeeper did get a piece of the ball on the save, however, it was not enough to keep the ball from going in.

The lead only lasted ten minutes as the match was tied 1-1 right before half time. The ball was delivered into the box off a corner kick for Sassuolo, where Federico Peluso headed the ball towards the far-right post and Francesco Caputo was left unmarked to score and give Sassuolo their first goal of the match. With Lazio controlling most of the play in the first half, this was something which the Biancocelesti were hoping to avoid.

In the second half, Sassuolo limited most of Lazio’s opportunities with Immobile having the best chance on the right side after a nice pass from Alberto. The home side continued to apply pressure giving Lazio a real scare, yet they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

While the chances were limited in the second half, it was the Lazio substitute who made the difference in this match. In the 91st minute, Alberto brought the ball up and found Caicedo on his right side. After he received the ball, the striker did a great job to hold off two defenders and than shot the ball to the right side and found the back of the net. The forward showed great strength and concentration to deliver the Biancocelesti the late 2-1 win and steal all three points on the road.

Takeaways from the match

Lazio now have five straight wins in a row and are unbeaten in their last eight matches in Serie A. The Biancocelesti have continued where they left off before the international break and are currently in third place and sitting in a spot for Champions League. The recent run and form which Lazio has shown has not seen in a long time.

Immobile continues to be the driving force up front for the Biancocelesti. The striker now has 15 goals in 13 games in the 2019/20 Serie A campaign and is also first in the league in goals. Additionally, Alberto had an assist in the match. The midfielder currently has nine assists and is first in the league in assists as well. Immobile and Alberto continue to help Lazio deliver wins this season.

Although Consigili gave up two goals, throughout the game, the goalkeeper made timely saves such as the one from Alberto in the first half. He gave the Neroverdi a chance of drawing or winning the match. Although not being able to win, it was a strong performance none the less from the goalkeeper.

Stand-out players

Simone Inzaghi decided to take out Correa in the 79th minute and elected to go with Caicedo upfront. The Ecuadorian didn’t fail his manager as the forward made his presence known in the time he was on field. The forward worked hard with his strong hold up play. Caicedo set up Immobile for a good chance to score, yet the striker was unable to get a good shot on net. In the 91st minute, the striker delivered the winning goal on a great hold up play and beat out the defenders with his strength and concentration.

Patricio Gabarron Gil continues to impress as well after a poor season last year. Coming into the season, Patric was not expected to see much playing time after last season, however, he has proved to the coach that he deserves a spot in the starting 11. Throughout the match, the defender was well composed, where he made nice passes to the midfield and forwards and made a timely key block to prevent Sassuolo from taking the lead in the second half. The defender has started in five of the last six matches and continues to grow in confidence and deliver consistent good performances.