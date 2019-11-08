Cagliari vs Fiorentina: In form Cagliari host La Viola   

The teams

Cagliari Calcio are currently enjoying one of their greatest seasons in recent history. The team from Sardinia are currently sixth in the Serie A table and tied on points with both Atalanta B.C. and SS Lazio. Not bad for a team that finished 15th last campaign. Fresh off their 2-0 win against Atalanta last weekend and on a current two game winning streak, Cagliari will surely be hoping to capitalize with another victory on an inconsistent ACF Fiorentina side.

La Viola have been a little inconsistent at times this season and currently sit eighth place because of it. They are only two spots behind their Sunday opponents but are separated by five points. After a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw against Parma Calcio 1913 last weekend, Fiorentina will need a much better effort come this weekend, against a tougher opponent in Cagliari.

Possible lineups

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Robin Olsen; Fabrizio Cacciatore, Fabio Pisacane, Ragnar Klavan, Luca Pellegrini; Marko Rog, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nandez; Radja Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Luca Ranieri; Pol Lirola, Gaetano Castrovilli, Milan Badelj, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert; Federico Chiesa, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Injuries and suspensions

Cagliari coach Rolando Maran looks to be missing goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, defender Luca Ceppitelli, midfielder Valter Birsa and striker Leonardo Pavoletti all due to injuries.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella seems to be missing only a couple of players, including the likes of Martin Caceres and Tofol Montiel through injuries. But he is also still without the suspended Franck Ribery, who has been a great presence in this Fiorentina side since joining in the summer from FC Bayern Munich.

Who to watch

Cagliari's team play is something that has made them so impressive this year and Rolando Maran has this squad at its peak right now. But specifically the play of attackers Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone has been impressive. Pedro has collected five goals in his eleven appearances, which is very respectable and Simeone has collected three goals, two assists in his ten appearances. Not bad for a striker who got shipped out on loan by Fiorentina in the summer, Simeone will surely be playing with a chip on his shoulder this weekend.

From the Fiorentina side, look to their young Italian midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli. Castrovilli has had a wonderful start to the season and has now scored in two straight matches. The 22-year-old has started all eleven Serie A matches for Fiorentina this year and has chipped in with three goals and two assists. After recently receiving his first call up to the senior Italian National team, look for the midfielder to continue his phenomenal 2019/2020 Serie A campaign.

Match details

Sunday's clash between sixth seeded Cagliari and eighth seeded Fiorentina will take place at the Sardegna Arena in Sardinia. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m (GMT+1), as Cagliari will be looking to collect their third consecutive victory and continue to climb up the table. Fiorentina will be looking to find their consistency and hopefully collect a much needed win in the process.