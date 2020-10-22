Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch.

Both Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz have started their respective campaigns behind where they would want to be.

For the Foals, it is all about turning a few draws into victories, and with more first team players returning from injury, this should be a formality.

Meanwhile, Saturday's hosts, who have already sacked manager Achim Beierlozer and replaced him with Jan-Moritz Lichte, have lost all four games so far this season, with 4-1 and 4-0 defeats to Stuttgart and Union Berlin respectively standing out.

The two now face off on Saturday at the Opel Arena, with both desperate for three points.

Team news

Mainz - Both Pierre Kunde and Moussa Niakhate return to the Mainz squad for the affair against Gladbach, as Kunde recovered from COVID while Niakhate has completed his suspension. The only injury doubts for Lichte's outfit are Edimilson Fernandes, Stefan Bell, and Dong-Won Ji.

Borussia Monchengladbach - Nothing has changed for Marco Rose in terms of player availability from the Wolfsburg game. Andreas Poulsen remains the only certain injury casualty, while the likes of Denis Zakaria, Valentino Lazaro, and Laszlo Benes remain close to a return and could appear against Mainz on Saturday.

Predicted lineups

Mainz - Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St.Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Luca Kilian, Daniel Brosinski; Leandro Barreiro, Danny Latza; Robin Quaison, Kevin Stober, Jonathan Burkardt; Jean-Philippe Mateta

Borussia Monchengladbach - Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Form guide

Mainz - WLLLL - Last Game - 1-0 (L) vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach - LDWDD - Last Game - 1-1 vs Wolfsburg

Ones to watch

Mainz - Young French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had been linked with a move to the Premier League over the summer. Despite missing the majority of the previous campaign due to injury, he enjoyed an extremely fruitful debut season at the Opel Arena, scoring 14 goals. Standing at 6'4, the 23 year old is likely to cause the likes of Nico Elvedi and Matthias Ginter many problems on Saturday with his physical frame.

Borussia Monchengladbach - With the Foals yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season, a lot of the limelight will be on talented keeper Yann Sommer. Now entering his 7th season at Borussia-Park, he was voted Bundesliga goalkeeper of the season last term and has received plaudits across world football for his shot stopping ability. A trip to lowly Mainz may be the perfect opportunity to buck this campaigns trend.

Previous meetings

Monchengladbach have dominated this fixture for a number of years now, coming out victorious six out of the last eight times these two clubs have faced off, winning 3-1 on both occasions last season.

The pick of the goals from last seasons encounters was from Foals midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who managed to score from 40 yards out.

Where to watch on TV

Unfortunately for British viewers this game won't be broadcast live in the UK, but those in the United States can see it on ESPN+