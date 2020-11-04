Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United (2-1): Live Score and Result stream and UCL Scores

20:495 months ago

Full Time: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United

Manchester United fall to their first European defeat of the season as the referee blows the final whistle. 

Basaksehir produced a disciplined performance and exploited United's defensive deficiencies with two ruthless and effective counter-attacks. 

They lacked the final product with countless attacks breaking down and Solskjaer's changes left very little to be desired. 

Demba Ba also proved that age is just a number with a fine performance, although his legs eventually wore tired towards the end. 

Their form in the Champions League was the only defence mechanism in the debate regarding Solskjaer's future and another defeat against Everton on Saturday could seriously place his future in jeopardy. 

20:455 months ago

90 +2: SO CLOSE!

Shaw's corner is flicked onto the back post and Maguire's deflected header is heroically cleared off the line by Alexandru Epureanu. 

20:435 months ago

90: Substitution - Istanbul Basaksehir

Carlos Ponck come on for Irfan Kahveci. 
20:425 months ago

Yellow Card: Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Defender Martin Skrtel receives a booking for a late sliding challenge on Martial. 

20:405 months ago

88: Substitution - Istanbul Basaksehir

Mehmet Topal replaces Berkay Ozcan. 
20:325 months ago

78: Substitution for Istanbul Basaksehir

Demba Ba makes away for Fredrik Gulbrandsen after a terrific display. 
20:285 months ago

76: Another two substitutions from Man United

Wan-Bissaka and Rashford make way for Fosu-Mensah and Greenwood for Man United. 

20:265 months ago

20:255 months ago

72:

Attacks are breaking down far too often for United. Although Basaksehir deserve credit for a disciplined and tireless performance, United seriously haven't clicked into gear in the final third. 
20:235 months ago

70:

Manchester United will have to play the ball through the eye of a needle to create an attacking opening. 

Basaksehir are holding strong with a defensive 4-5-1 formation to congest the heart of midfield and stifle United in possession. 

20:145 months ago

61: Substitution (Man United)

Solskjaer makes a double change. Pogba and Cavani come on for Van de Beek and Mata respectively. 

20:085 months ago

55:

Fernandes tests Gunok with a curling free-kick over the wall. He just couldn't get the power on it and Gunok produced an impressive save to beat the ball away. 
19:595 months ago

47:

Nemanja Matic has slotted into the back-four and Scott McTominay slots into midfield. 

19:585 months ago

46:

The second half is underway. 
19:575 months ago

Man United Sub

Scott McTominay replaces Axel Tuanzebe. 
19:515 months ago

Where did the United defence go?

You will be hard pushed to see a more poorly defended goal in the UEFA Champions League this week. 

 

Demba Ba surely couldn't have believed his luck when he had just Dean Henderson in his path. 

19:435 months ago

Half-Time: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man United

Basaksehir have stunned Man United to lead 2-1 at the break. 

Two poorly defended goals from United's perspective leaves them in jeopardy of suffering their first European defeat of the season. 

19:405 months ago

43: Goal - Anthony Martial (Man United) 2-1

Man United reduce the deficit immediately. Shaw floats a fantastic cross into the box and Martial guides his header into the corner. 
19:385 months ago

40: Goal - Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) 2-0

Juan Mata is dispossessed inside his own half Turuc. His low pass is beautifully dummied by Ba and Visca drills the ball past Henderson to make it 2-0 to the hosts. 
19:365 months ago

38:

Man United have boxed a number of crosses in the past 10 minutes but Rashford and Martial fail to offer any threat inside the penalty area. 
19:295 months ago

32:

Bolingoli has caused trouble for Wan-Bissaka down the right. He clips a cross into the box and Danijel Aleksic heads straight at Henderson. 

19:275 months ago

30:

Wan-Bissaka breaks down the right and squares for Martial. His strike is blocked but it was a promising attack from the visitors. 

19:205 months ago

United suffering from a lack of understanding in the final third

Man United have struggled with their final product during the opening 25 minutes. Another pass from deep, this time from Tuanzebe, goes astray. 

19:175 months ago

20: Yellow Card - Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe is adjudged to have hauled down Demba Ba and is awarded the first caution of the evening. 

19:105 months ago

12: Goal - Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) 1-0

Istanbul Basaksehir take a shock lead by catching United cold with an efficient counter-attack. Demba Ba was afforded half of the pitch to race away from the United defence to confidently slot his finish beyond the onrushing Dean Henderson. 

19:075 months ago

11:

Visca takes aim after collecting the ball in a pocket of space but his strike sails comfortably over the crossbar. 
19:065 months ago

10:

Manchester United produce a promising passage of play but Luke Shaw's thunderous delivery zips across the face of goal and evades Rashford and Martial. 
19:025 months ago

5: Slow start from United

It's been a tentative start from United. Boli Bolingoli breaks past Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right but his cross is unable to find a player in orange and black. 

18:565 months ago

Kick-Off

The referee blows the whistle to get the game under way.  
18:475 months ago

Kick-off is just minutes away

 

18:425 months ago

How Istanbul Basaksehir will line-up

 

18:375 months ago

How Man United will line-up

 

18:325 months ago

Henderson makes UCL debut

Dean Henderson starts between the sticks for the first time in the UEFA Champions League. 

He's kept clean sheets in his first two appearances for the Red Devils against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. 

18:275 months ago

Axel returns to the defence

Alex Tuanzebe returns to the heart of the United defence after impressing in his previous performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Match Day 1. 

18:225 months ago

Solskjaer on the opening two victories in UCL

Harry Maguire also commented on their contrasting form in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

“It’s not something we can put our finger on,” Maguire said. He added: “We take every game as it comes, we don’t see it as a Premier League game or a Champions League game.

“We just go into the game and try and win the game. That’s our motive in every match we play in.

“Obviously our Premier League results haven’t been as successful as our results in the Champions League but we go into it with the same focus and the same preparation.”

18:175 months ago

Manchester United Line-Up

Manchester United (4-1-3-2): D Henderson; A Wan-Bissaka, A Tuanzebe, H Maguire, L Shaw; N Matic; D Van de Beek, J Mata, B Fernandes; A Martial, M Rashford. 

Subs: D de Gea, V Lindelof, E Cavani, P Pogba, M Greenwood, Fred, D James, T Fosu-Mensah, O Ighalo, B Williams, S McTominay, T Mengi. 

18:125 months ago

Istanbul Basaksehir Line-Up

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-3-3) M Gunok; Rafael, M Skrtel, A Epureanu, B Bolingoli; D Aleksic, B Ozcan, I Kahveci; E Visca, D Ba, D Turuc. 

Subs: V Babacan (GK), A Kivanc (GK), M Topal, Giuliano, F Gulbrandsen, C Ponck, E Kaplan, E Karakus. 

18:075 months ago

18:025 months ago

Istanbul Basaksehir Early Team News

Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom winger Nacer Chadli is carrying an injury and is unlikely to feature. Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu is also an injury doubt. 
17:575 months ago

Early Man United Team News

Jesse Lingard has not travelled with the squad and will be unavailable. Alex Telles is also absent after recently testing positive for coronavirus, while Eric Bailly remains sidelined. 
17:525 months ago

3-time PL winner Rafael set to face former club

Istanbul Basaksehir full-back Rafael will face his former club for the first time since leaving Old Trafford in 2015. 

The Brazilian won eight trophies at Man United between 2008 and 2015, including three Premier League titles. He also reached the Champions League final in 2009 and 2011 respectively. 

Rafael spent five years at Olympique Lyonnais after leaving United before joining Basaksehir in September. 

He's made six appearances for the Turkish outfit so far and played in both European defeats against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. 

Basaksehir also have former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel and former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba in their ranks. 

 

17:475 months ago

Istanbul Basaksehir's Key Player: Edin Visca

Edin Visca will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to the Man United defence. 

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has registered 103 goals and 99 assists in 356 appearances in all competitions since joining Basaksehir in 2011. 

Visca scored 19 goals in all competitions last season, including six goals in the UEFA Europa League as Basaksehir reached the Round of 16. 

17:425 months ago

Man United's Key Player: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford stole the headlines by becoming just the second Man United player in history to score a hat-trick from the bench with a quick-fire treble in 27 minutes against RB Leipzig. 

The 23-year-old matched the feat of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored four after coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in February 1999. 

Rashford is also only the fifth player to score a hat-trick from the bench in UEFA Champions League history. 

17:375 months ago

How to Watch

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United will be aired on BT Sport 3. Coverage will begin at 17:15 and conclude at 20:15 GMT. 

17:325 months ago

Istanbul Basaksehir hoping to avoid an unwanted record

 

Istanbul Basaksehir have suffered defeat in both of their opening Champions League games against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectively with scoring. 

Another defeat against United will see them join Bursaspor as only the second Turkish side to lose their first three games in the competition. 

17:275 months ago

Kick-Off Time

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United is scheduled to kick-off at 17:55 GMT at the Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim, Istanbul. 
17:225 months ago

Man United edging closer to the knockout stages after an electrifying start

 

Man United are looking to win their first three matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the ninth time after defeating Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig respectively. 

No team has ever failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition after winning their first three games in the group stage. 

 

 

17:175 months ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UCL Champions League match: Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United

My name is George Bennett and I'll be hosting the live text commentary this evening. Stay tuned for pre-match analysis, team news, and the latest action as it happens live here on VAVEL.
