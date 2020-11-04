Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United (2-1): Live Score and Result stream and UCL Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United
90 +2: SO CLOSE!
Shaw's corner is flicked onto the back post and Maguire's deflected header is heroically cleared off the line by Alexandru Epureanu.
90: Substitution - Istanbul Basaksehir
Yellow Card: Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir)
Defender Martin Skrtel receives a booking for a late sliding challenge on Martial.
88: Substitution - Istanbul Basaksehir
78: Substitution for Istanbul Basaksehir
76: Another two substitutions from Man United
Wan-Bissaka and Rashford make way for Fosu-Mensah and Greenwood for Man United.
Manchester United will have to play the ball through the eye of a needle to create an attacking opening.
Basaksehir are holding strong with a defensive 4-5-1 formation to congest the heart of midfield and stifle United in possession.
61: Substitution (Man United)
Solskjaer makes a double change. Pogba and Cavani come on for Van de Beek and Mata respectively.
Nemanja Matic has slotted into the back-four and Scott McTominay slots into midfield.
Man United Sub
Where did the United defence go?
Demba Ba surely couldn't have believed his luck when he had just Dean Henderson in his path.
Half-Time: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man United
Basaksehir have stunned Man United to lead 2-1 at the break.
Two poorly defended goals from United's perspective leaves them in jeopardy of suffering their first European defeat of the season.
43: Goal - Anthony Martial (Man United) 2-1
40: Goal - Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) 2-0
Bolingoli has caused trouble for Wan-Bissaka down the right. He clips a cross into the box and Danijel Aleksic heads straight at Henderson.
Wan-Bissaka breaks down the right and squares for Martial. His strike is blocked but it was a promising attack from the visitors.
United suffering from a lack of understanding in the final third
Man United have struggled with their final product during the opening 25 minutes. Another pass from deep, this time from Tuanzebe, goes astray.
20: Yellow Card - Axel Tuanzebe
Axel Tuanzebe is adjudged to have hauled down Demba Ba and is awarded the first caution of the evening.
12: Goal - Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) 1-0
Istanbul Basaksehir take a shock lead by catching United cold with an efficient counter-attack. Demba Ba was afforded half of the pitch to race away from the United defence to confidently slot his finish beyond the onrushing Dean Henderson.
5: Slow start from United
It's been a tentative start from United. Boli Bolingoli breaks past Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right but his cross is unable to find a player in orange and black.
Kick-Off
Kick-off is just minutes away
How Istanbul Basaksehir will line-up
How Man United will line-up
Henderson makes UCL debut
Dean Henderson starts between the sticks for the first time in the UEFA Champions League.
He's kept clean sheets in his first two appearances for the Red Devils against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.
Axel returns to the defence
Alex Tuanzebe returns to the heart of the United defence after impressing in his previous performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Match Day 1.
Solskjaer on the opening two victories in UCL
“It’s not something we can put our finger on,” Maguire said. He added: “We take every game as it comes, we don’t see it as a Premier League game or a Champions League game.
“We just go into the game and try and win the game. That’s our motive in every match we play in.
“Obviously our Premier League results haven’t been as successful as our results in the Champions League but we go into it with the same focus and the same preparation.”
Manchester United Line-Up
Subs: D de Gea, V Lindelof, E Cavani, P Pogba, M Greenwood, Fred, D James, T Fosu-Mensah, O Ighalo, B Williams, S McTominay, T Mengi.
Istanbul Basaksehir Line-Up
Istanbul Basaksehir (4-3-3) M Gunok; Rafael, M Skrtel, A Epureanu, B Bolingoli; D Aleksic, B Ozcan, I Kahveci; E Visca, D Ba, D Turuc.
Subs: V Babacan (GK), A Kivanc (GK), M Topal, Giuliano, F Gulbrandsen, C Ponck, E Kaplan, E Karakus.
Istanbul Basaksehir Early Team News
Early Man United Team News
3-time PL winner Rafael set to face former club
Istanbul Basaksehir full-back Rafael will face his former club for the first time since leaving Old Trafford in 2015.
The Brazilian won eight trophies at Man United between 2008 and 2015, including three Premier League titles. He also reached the Champions League final in 2009 and 2011 respectively.
Rafael spent five years at Olympique Lyonnais after leaving United before joining Basaksehir in September.
He's made six appearances for the Turkish outfit so far and played in both European defeats against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.
Basaksehir also have former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel and former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba in their ranks.
Istanbul Basaksehir's Key Player: Edin Visca
Edin Visca will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to the Man United defence.
The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has registered 103 goals and 99 assists in 356 appearances in all competitions since joining Basaksehir in 2011.
Visca scored 19 goals in all competitions last season, including six goals in the UEFA Europa League as Basaksehir reached the Round of 16.
Man United's Key Player: Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford stole the headlines by becoming just the second Man United player in history to score a hat-trick from the bench with a quick-fire treble in 27 minutes against RB Leipzig.
The 23-year-old matched the feat of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored four after coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in February 1999.
Rashford is also only the fifth player to score a hat-trick from the bench in UEFA Champions League history.
How to Watch
Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United will be aired on BT Sport 3. Coverage will begin at 17:15 and conclude at 20:15 GMT.
Istanbul Basaksehir hoping to avoid an unwanted record
Istanbul Basaksehir have suffered defeat in both of their opening Champions League games against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectively with scoring.
Another defeat against United will see them join Bursaspor as only the second Turkish side to lose their first three games in the competition.
Kick-Off Time
Man United edging closer to the knockout stages after an electrifying start
Man United are looking to win their first three matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the ninth time after defeating Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig respectively.
No team has ever failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition after winning their first three games in the group stage.
Manchester United fall to their first European defeat of the season as the referee blows the final whistle.
Basaksehir produced a disciplined performance and exploited United's defensive deficiencies with two ruthless and effective counter-attacks.
They lacked the final product with countless attacks breaking down and Solskjaer's changes left very little to be desired.
Demba Ba also proved that age is just a number with a fine performance, although his legs eventually wore tired towards the end.
Their form in the Champions League was the only defence mechanism in the debate regarding Solskjaer's future and another defeat against Everton on Saturday could seriously place his future in jeopardy.