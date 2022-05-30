Lucien Favre decides against becoming Gladbach manager while two youngsters arrive

Roland Virkus, Gladbach's sporting director stated that Favre doesn't want to work in Germany anymore, although his former club will always have a place in his heart.

He added, "You can be sure that we did everything, but I don't think that Lucien will be the next head coach of Borussia."

"It is essential for the future of the club that we make the right decision on the coaching issue. We have drawn up a clear profile of requirements and are currently in talks with several candidates."

These candidates have not been announced and speculation will build as to who will take the hot seat at Borussia-Park after it seemed inevitable that Favre would return.

This indicates that the 64-year-old will be extending his break from football management for the time being after leaving Borussia Dortmund in December 2020.

His last role outside of Germany was with OGC Nice between 2016 and 2018.

Two youngsters set to leave Hertha for Gladbach

While the managerial speculation hots up, the club have also supposedly been busy in the transfer market with the impending arrivals of 18-year-old pair Lukas Ulrich and Jamil Najar according to Transfermarkt and Sport Bild.

Both arrive from the capital and while Najar's deal seems uncomplicated and seemingly all but done the Ulrich transfer is quite the opposite.

His three-year-contract that he signed with Hertha in 2019 expires this summer and although there is the option to extend for the 2022/2023 campaign, he has opted for a move away.

Recently, Hertha goalkeeper Marcel Lotka was part of a very similar situation moving to Dortmund once his contract had expired, this was resolved with the inclusion of a re-sale clause.

It will be intriguing to see if Hertha go down this route again with the Ulrich transaction.

As for on-the-pitch, Najar is a centre-back who played 23 matches across all competitions for Hertha's youth teams while Ulrich plays as a left back and made 22 appearances, scoring five goals and also picked up seven caps for the Germany U18s.