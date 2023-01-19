FC Köln vs Werder Bremen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 16 2022/23

Köln went into the World Cup break off the back of three straight defeats. One being a 2-1 loss to Rheinland neighbours, Bayer Leverkusen.

So the hiatus came at the right time for Steffen Baumgart and his troops who are currently sat in mid-table but have had an indifferent season up until this point.

After an impressive first year in charge, where The Billy Goats finished seventh and qualified for the UEFA Conference League in the process, they have been brought back down to earth during this campaign after failing to make it past the group stage in the UECL and sit only three points above the relegation places.

However, Baumgart's side have been hampered with a number of injuries to key players as well as the departures of Anthony Modeste, who was last season's top goalscorer and Salih özcan.

As for Saturday's opponents, Werder Bremen, their return to the Bundesliga has been rather more positive.

Ole Werner has got Die Werderaner playing in an extremely exciting 3-3-2-2 that utilises the strengths of their two strikers, Nicklas Füllkrug and Marvin Ducksch.

Bremen currently sit ninth in the table and have benefited from effective recruitment in the summer as Amos Pieper and Niklas Stark have built a strong partnership as part of their back three.

Team News

Köln - The hosts are currently without a number of options, all of : Luca Kilian, Sebastian Andersson, Dimitrios Limnios, Mark Uth, Kristian Pedersen, Jan Thielmann and Florian Deitz are injured. However, Davie Selke has arrived from Hertha to help with numbers in attack.

Werder Bremen - Werner's Bremen have less cause for concern on the injury front as only Romano Schmid and Felix Agu are ruled out for Saturday's clash. Amos Pieper remains a doubt, though.

Likely lineups

Köln - Schwäbe; Schmitz, Hübers, Chabot, Hector; Duda, Skhiri, Ljubicic, Kainz; Selke, Tigges

Werder Bremen - Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Groß, Jung; Bittencourt, Gruev; Füllkrug, Ducksch

Key players

Köln - Ellyes Skhiri

The RheinEnergieStadion faithful have to enjoy watching the Tunisian while they can as he is likely to be leaving in the summer. Ever since arriving from Montpellier in 2019, Skhiri has performed with an air of quality. He is composed on the ball and often drops back to start attacks for Baumgart's men, Skhiri also has an incredible engine in his locker as well as the knack for popping up with a goal.

Werder Bremen - Nicklas Füllkrug

If you had told the Werder Bremen twelve months ago, he would be scoring for Germany at the World Cup, I don't think he would've believed you.

But dreams have since become reality for the 29-year-old after an impressive start to the season was rewarded with a call-up to the Die Nationalmannschaft squad.

Although, the tournament was a disappointment for the country as a whole, Füllkrug along with Jamal Musiala were shone brightly on the highest of stages. The highlight was most definitely scoring an equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Spain.

It will be intriguing to see how the Werder Bremen striker performs on his return to club football.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Köln.

What time is kick-off ?

Kick-off is at 5:30 GMT.

Where can I watch ?

​​​​​​​Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Football.