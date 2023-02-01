VFL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: Bundesliga matchday 19 Preview 2023

VFL Wolfsburg entertain league leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday as they push for a European place.

Wolfsburg have started 2023 in brilliant form beating SC Freiburg by six goals to nil in the first matchday after the winter break. They followed it up by beating Hertha Berlin by five goals to nil.

However, they suffered a setback as they lost by two goals to one against Werder Bremen last weekend. It means that Wolfsburg find themselves sitting in seventh place going into the weekend.

Wolfsburg had a quiet January transfer window with the only notable signing being left-back Nicolas Cozza from Montpellier FC. Cozza will hope he can play a role in Wolfsburg getting into Europe next season.

Meanwhile, Bayern are experiencing a relatively dismal start to 2023, having drawn all three so far.

But they managed to complete the most surprising transfer of the January transfer window by acquiring defender Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

With his ability to play on both sides of the defense and pushing into midfield he could prove to be a brilliant addition to Bayern's team and help them win the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Team News

VFL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac has got only one major injury concern ahead of the match on Sunday. Striker Lucas Nmecha is still not available for selection as he continues his recovery from injury.

Bayern Munich

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsman has got several big injury worries ahead of the match on Sunday. Forward Sadio Mane and defenders Theo Hernandez and Noussair Mazraoui are set to miss out, with club captain and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also out injured.

It means Yans Sommer should start between the sticks with deadline-day signing Cancelo also likely to make his league debut following his brilliant performance in the DFB cup during the week where he managed to get an assist in just 17 minutes.

Predicted Lineups

VFL Wolfsburg: Casteels, Baku, Bornauw,Van de Ven,Otavio, Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt, Wimmer, Wind, Kaminski

Bayern Munich: Sommer, Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Musiala, Coman, Choupo-Moting

Key players

Bayern Munich- Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich look set to claim the Bundesliga title again this season despite recent results not going their way.

Many people thought that when Robert Lewandowski left last summer Bayern would suffer, however many players have stepped up most notably Jamal Musiala.

Only 19 Musiala has emerged as a vital player for Bayern and is becoming one of the hottest young prospects around Europe. This season Musiala has managed to get nine goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga.

Bayern will try to keep him at the club for the next number of years but will need to fend off global interest.

Bayern will hope Musiala can help them beat Wolfsburg on Sunday to give them their first league win of 2023.

VFL Wolfsburg- Jonas Wind

Wolfsburg have surprised everyone with how well they started the new year managing to score 11 goals in their first two league matches.

Many players have stepped up however the most notable is Danish forward Jonas Wind. Wind has stepped up in the absence of talismanic striker Lukas Nmecha, managing to score two goals against Freiburg and get another goal against Hertha Berlin.

Wolfsburg will hope that he can continue his good goal-scoring form and help them get a win against Bayern on Sunday.

Match details

Where is the game taking place?

The match is set to take place at the Volkswagen Arena

What time is kick-off?

kick-off is at 16:30 on Sunday

How can I Watch it?

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports football while fans in the US can tune in via ESPN plus.

You can follow all the news and views as it happens right here on VAVEL UK.