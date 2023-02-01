Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

This weekend will see an important match take place that will have a huge impact at both ends of the Bundesliga table as Eintracht Frankfurt host Hertha BSC at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Frankfurt enter the game in good form following a well-earned 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich last Saturday. A second-half strike from Randal Kolo Muani ensured that Eintracht remain unbeaten to start the year and sit just outside the Champions League places in sixth.

Mario Gotze tackles Jamal Musiala in Frankfurt's 1-1 draw with Bayern PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Hertha on the other hand could not have started the year any worse. Losing all three games and conceding 10 goals and scoring just one in that time has resulted in the team from the capital sitting second bottom of the Bundesliga.

The visitors lost out in the Berlin derby last weekend. Falling to a 2-0 defeat at home to Union Berlin thanks to goals from Danilho Doekhi and Paul Seguin.

It means that Hertha have lost seven from the last nine games.

Eintracht are deadly in front of goal and as third top scorers this season with 37 goals in the 18 games they really do pack an offensive punch. This will cause problems for a Hertha side not only in bad form but leaking 32 goals this season.

Hertha lost 2-0 at home to Union Berlin last weekend to continue a poor run of form PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij

In their last five home games, Frankfurt have won four and will be confident of beating Hertha who are on a run of four consecutive away defeats.

Hertha's poor form and transfer struggles led to the sacking of sporting director Fredi Bobic this week. It is now up to Sandro Schwarz Hertha's ninth manager since 2019, to stem the tide.

Last time out in August, the game ended in a draw. An early Suat Serdar goal was cancelled out in the second half by Japanese international Daichi Kamada. Hertha will do well to get anything from this game.

Team News

The final few days of the transfer window saw Frankfurt make a couple of moves. Experienced German Philipp Max comes in on loan from PSV Eindhoven and may even start this weekend in the left-wing-back role.

Philipp Max joins Frankfurt on loan till the end of the season PHOTO CREDIT: BSR Agency

Going out the door was fellow wing-back Luca Pellegrini as he was recalled by parent club Juventus. Their name were also came up in the rumour mill having been linked with Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as Manchester United looked to close a deal on taking Kamada to Old Trafford.

There is no new injury news for Oliver Glasner's side but they will still be without Junior Dina Ebimbe so the signing of Max is the perfect replacement.

Hertha have been active in the transfer market too, bringing back 30-year old midfielder Tolga Cigerci from Turkish side Ankaragucu.

Tolga Cigerci has rejoined Hertha and will look to bring much needed support in midfield PHOTO CREDIT: ANP

French winger Myziane Maolida headed out on loan to Ligue 1 side Stade Reims. Forward Daishawn Redan also left to join Italian side Venezia.

They will be without multiple players for the game including Stefan Jovetic, Jonjoe Kenny, Rune Jarstein and Chidera Ejuke as they are all ruled out through injury.

Likely Lineups

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Knauff, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrom, Gotze, Kolo Muani

Christensen; Pekarik, Uremovic, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Cigerci, Tousart, Serdar; Lukebakio, Kanga, Richter

Key Players

Eintracht Frankfurt - Randal Kolo Muani

The French international is one of the most inform players in the Bundesliga. Along with Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom, Kolo Muani is the sides joint top scorer on seven goals, yet he also leads the Bundesliga in assists with 10 so far this season.

Randal Kolo Muani scored his seventh goal of the season against Bayern last weekend PHOTO CREDIT: Adam Pretty

Last time out against Bayern, he showed all of his best attributes as he scored an equaliser in the second half. Slowing down his defender before shifting the ball onto his left foot and holding off Dayot Upamecano to fire home into the bottom corner.

His 17 goal contributions show that Kolo Muani will be involved a lot in anything good that Frankfurt do and against Hertha's struggling defence, expect him to be involved in a goal or two.

Serdar is the only player to have scored for Hertha since the league returned following the World Cup and winter break. Four goals from 17 games so far this season is a good return for the midfielder despite his sides lowly league position.

Suat Serdar will look to create chances for Hertha in a tough away game PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij

Previously playing for Mainz 05 and Schalke 04, Serdar has shown his ability to play in the Bundesliga and is key alongside Lucas Tousart in getting the Hertha midfield ticking.

Frankfurt will be a tough test for him. Hertha are likely to sit back while playing away from home and will be expecting Serdar to create chances on the break.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Hertha will be heading south to the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt.

What time is kick-off?

The game will be a 14:30 GMT kickoff on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The match is not available live in the UK but highlights are available on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel.