VFL Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

SC Freiburg will look to continue an unlikely title challenge in the return of the Bundesliga, as the Breisgau-Brasilianer goes on the road to face VFL Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg is currently 7th in Germany's top flight, four points off the Champions League spots. A win could take them up to 5th in the league on Saturday.

If Freiburg were to win, they will go two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Christian Streich's side has lost just three games this season, with their only losses coming against Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Freiburg comes into the game off the back of a 4-1 win over Union Berlin, albeit this was two months ago.

Die Wölfe come into the game having come from a goal down to beat Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga game, but as mentioned before there has been a fair gap since then, with form meaning very little as the top division returns in Germany.

The last game between these two sides finished in a 3-2 win for Freiburg, which included a brace from Vincenzo Grifo. The Italian is set to start for the away side this weekend.

Grifo scored a hattrick last time out for Freiburg in their victory over Union Berlin. The winger is now on nine goals this campaign and will be looking to add to that on Saturday.

Team News

SC Freiburg:

Kevin Schade has moved on from Freiburg after signing for Premier League club Brentford, meaning Streich's side will be without the youngster in the future.

Roland Sallai may be a doubt for the visitors with a minor injury, whilst Yannick Keitel picked up an injury during the winter break in training and is set to miss out.

Lukas Kübler is also a doubt, with Freiburg assessing his situation. However, there is good news for Kiliann Sildillia who went through the winter break unhurt.

VFL Wolfsburg:

Nico Kovac has confirmed that forward Lukas Nmecha is out of the game on the weekend, with the German international still recovering from an injury he picked up before the World Cup.

Apart from Nmecha, there are no selection issues for the former Bayern Munich boss.

After scoring two goals in a recent friendly against Augsburg, Riddle Baku will go into Saturday's game with confidence at full-back, as Wolfsburg look to climb into the European places.

Predicted Lineups

VFL Wolfsburg:

(4-1-4-1) Casteels, Fischer, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Silva, Arnold, Baku, F.Nmecha, Gerhardt, Kaminski, Wind

SC Freiburg:

(4-2-3-1) Flekken, Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter, Höfler, Eggestein, Doan, Kyereh, Grifo, Gregoritsch

Key Players

VFL Wolfsburg - Ridle Baku

Baku has been a crucial player for Wolfsburg this season, with the 24-year-old playing a key role for Kovac with his versatility.

The German international has the ability to play anywhere down the right, and wherever he plays he always has an impact in the Bundesliga.

Having even contributed to the goals himself with three this season so far, Baku will be a threat to Freiburg with his balance between attacking and defending down the right.

SC Freiburg - Vincenzo Grifo

As mentioned earlier, Grifo has been in fine form for Streich's side.

The Italian has bagged nine goals in 15 games, including a hat-trick against Union Berlin in the last game before the World Cup break.

He followed this by scoring a brace for his country just three days later, as Italy beat Albania 1-3 in an international friendly.

With Freiburg holding one of the best left sides in the Bundesliga with Grifo and German international Christian Günter, it is sure to be an intriguing battle down that flank on Saturday afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena in Lower Saxony.

What time is kick-off?

This one kicks off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday, January 21.

How can I watch?

The match is not available to watch in the United Kingdom.