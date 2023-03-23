San Marino vs Northern Ireland: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group H, 2023

Michael O'Neill is back in charge of Northern Ireland (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland, having failed to qualify for a major tournament since the European Championships in France in 2016, hope to get a routine 3 points away to San Marino to build some momentum in their push to make it to Germany.

Michael O’Neill, after an unsuccessful stint in charge of Stoke City is back at the helm after an uninspired 2 years for NI under Ian Baraclough, the Englishman only winning 6 of his 28 games in charge.

O’Neill will hope to resurrect his career back in familiar surroundings, with two winnable fixtures before they travel to group favourites Denmark on the 16th June, he has the chance to build some momentum and confidence for the months ahead.

With only one win ever in their history, little will be expected of San Marino. The smallest population in UEFA should hold little threat, but Northern Ireland should look to capitalise on the fixture to get 3 points and build up a healthy goal difference.

Team News

With a few potential doubts for the game ahead, most notably Jonny Evans; Daniel Ballard and Craig Cathcart will start in the centre of defence. Conor Bradley and Jamal Lewis will most likely start in the fullback positions, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell retaining his place in goal

With 0 goals in 14 starts for the national team, striker Dion Charles will hope to get off the mark this evening to kick start his international career.

San Marino manager Fabrizio Costantini is expected to name a similar side that faced St.Lucia in back-to-back friendlies at the end of 2022.

Likely Line-ups

San Marino

Benedettini; Cevoli, Grandoni, Palazzi, Tosi, D'Addario; Capicchioni, Golinucci, Mularoni; Vitaioli, Rinaldi

Northern Ireland

Peacock-Farrell; Bradley, Ballard, Cathcart, Lewis; Whyte, McNair, Saville, McMenamin; Charles, Magennis

Key Players

Josh Magennis

With goal difference potentially playing a part in qualification for Germany 2024, taking advantage of on paper an easier fixture is imperative. Wigan striker Josh Magennis will play an important role in maximising the goal return against ‘La Serenissima.’

Not known for his profligacy in front of goal, Magennis can use his size and strength to bully the San Marino backline to help himself and his teammates have a fruitful evening.

Despite being a marginal figure at the DW Stadium this season, he continues to be a fixture with Northern Ireland and will hope to put his lack of club playing time behind him.

(Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland after the UEFA Nations League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Kosovo at National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Elia Benedettini

No player will be as busy as the San Marino goalkeeper this evening. With little quality out the pitch, Benedettini as usual could be in for a very busy 90 minutes.

Having played much of his career in the lower leagues of Italian football, the netminder rejoined Sammarinese side Cailungo.

With 40 caps to his name, he has vast experience which will be needed in the battle to keep the score respectable against the ‘Green and White army.’

(Elia Benedettini of San Marino during the Friendly International match between San Marino and Seychelles at San Marino Stadium on September 21, 2022 in San Marino, San Marino. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place at the San Marino Stadium in Serraville.

When will the match be played?

The match will be played at 19:45 on Thursday 23rd March 2023.

How can you watch the match?

Viaplay Sports, formerly Premier Sports, are showing the game live with coverage starting at 7.15pm.