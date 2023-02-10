Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers: League One Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Darren Ferguson has improved Peterborough United's form drastically since he came in last month, and his side have returned to the play-off picture and sit just three points outside the top six after three wins on the spin.

Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers are Posh's visitors and are nine points ahead of their opponents but have played three games more. Like Posh, the Trotters have also won three on the spin.

Team news

Peterborough

The hosts have pretty much a full strength squad to choose from, with midfielder's Jack Taylor and Ollie Norburn being their only injury worries.

Taylor was substituted towards the end of last weekend's win at Forest Green but after a scan during the week he is likely to be declared fit to play. Norburn hasn't played a single game for the club this season but is likely to play some part in the club's U-23 fixture next week as he edges closer to a return.

Kabongo Tshimanga will be pushing for his debut after a January move from Chesterfield. He failed to appear from the bench last weekend but has scored seven from 17 appearances this season in the National League after spending a lot of the season on the bench for the Spireites. He scored 24 goals during the 2021/22 season and will be hoping to at least play some part for his new club this weekend.

Kabongo Tshimanga will be hoping to make his Posh debut this weekend. Photo by: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images





Bolton

Winger Randell Williams missed last weekend's 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town due to a hamstring problem and could return for this one.

George Thomason, Dan Nlundulu, George Johnston, Jack Iredale and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will all miss the game through injury.

Midfielder MJ Williams has recently undergone knee surgery so may be out for some time. Conor Bradley received a two game ban after picking up 10 yellow cards so will also be out, along with Elias Kachunga who serves the last of his three game ban he received for his sending off last month against Forest Green, even though at the time it was mistakenly given to forward Dion Charles.

Randell Williams will be pushing for a start after missing last weekend's win over Cheltenham. Photo by: Mick Walker - Camera Sport.





Likely lineups

Peterborough United: Norris; N.Thompson, Kent, Edwards, Ogbeta; Kyprianou, Knight; Ward, Poku, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford; Mbete, Santos, Jones; Toal, Morley, Dempsey, John; Shoretire; Adeboyejo, Charles.

Key players

Peterborough United - Jonson Clarke Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris is the league's top scorer this season with 16 and he is pivotal if Posh are to return to the play-off places.

He has three goals in his last two games, with two of those being penalties and has already beaten last seasons goal tally of 12. The assists of those behind him have been crucial, with Kwame Poku and Ephraim Mason-Clark providing for him.

Joe Ward has the most of all three players with seven assists and is well on his way to getting into double figures. If Clarke-Harris can stay as fit as he has done so far, then Posh should be able to end the season very well.

Jonson Clarke-Harris despatches a penalty during the recent win against Portsmouth. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images





Bolton Wanderers - Dion Charles

Although not as prolific as Clarke-Harris, Charles has been instrumental in the Trotters' rise up the table. Since joining the club last January from Accrington Stanley, Charles has 19 goals in 50 league appearances for the club and has 11 this campaign.

Goals in his last two games have directly resulted in positive results for the club, with the winner scoring against Forest Green and Charlton Athletic.





Dion Charles (centre) celebrates scoring Wanderers opening goal against Barnsley with Conor Bradley (left) and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (right). Photo by: Alex Dodd - Camera Sport/Getty Images.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United. The match referee will be Lee Swabey.

Peterborough's Weston Homes Stadium will host Saturday's clash. Photo by Chris Vaugham - Camera Sport/Getty Images.



What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, February 11.

How can I watch?

Only overseas 'iFollow' subscribers can watch the game, this will cost £10 and can be purchased through either club website.

Audio passes are also available for those inside and outside of the United Kingdom.