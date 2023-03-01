Morecambe vs Bolton Wanderers: League One Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Jensen Weir of Morecambe FC celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Morecambe and Cambridge United at the Globe Arena, Morecambe on Saturday 24th September 2022. (Photo by Ian Charles/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Peterborough United are the only side to take three points from the Mazuma Stadium since October.

It's Morecambe’s away form which has seen the Shrimpers in such a precarious position though. They have picked up just seven points from 16 games on the road, scoring just 10 goals. Only Accrington Stanley have scored fewer on the road.

Morecambe sit 20th in League One, with a superior goal difference keeping them out of the bottom four.

As for their visitors, Wanderers have faltered away from home of late, losing their last two. Defeats at Wycombe and Portsmouth on Tuesday night came off the back of a superb 5-0 victory at Peterborough.

They sit well amongst the playoff pack and are fourth in the table, whilst they have the bragging rights over the Shrimpers, having won 1-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium back in August. Bolton have also never lost against Morecambe in the league.

Team news

Morecambe

Derek Adams spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game. He knows that home advantage is important in what is going to be a full house at the Mazuma Stadium. He is also aware of the threat that Bolton pose.

"At home we have shown how well we can play. Bolton too have been excellent, to get themselves into the position they're in and they're pushing for automatic promotion.

"Our home support is massive. Bolton have sold out their allocation so the noise and support from our fans can only be beneficial.”

Adams admitted that Cole Stockton has trained all week and will be involved on Saturday, after missing last weekend's defeat against Fleetwood Town. Forward Michael Mellon will miss the game through injury and so Stockton will likely take his place.

Adams confirmed his side have no further injury worries.

Pic: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Bolton

Manager Ian Evatt has a Papa John’s Trophy final to look forward but his side sit fourth in League One and he says that they are not looking at the Wembley final just yet, with league success the priority.

“We accept three defeats in 18 and being in a cup final. But when you want to be the best, you have to keep striving for improvement and keep hungry and humble enough to know there’s work to be done.

“But for us, it’s about the next game, the next challenge and the next opportunity and that’s Saturday against Morecambe. We know what we’re going into but we have to focus on our own performance and if we can get that right, then we’ve got a chance of winning the game.”

Wanderers are awaiting the results of a scan to forward Victor Adeboyejo. Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson, Jack Iredale, MJ Williams and George Johnston are still not yet fit.

New recruit Cameron Jerome will also miss the game. One player who is likely to travel with the squad however is midfielder George Thomason, who played for the reserves earlier in the week.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt is likely to welcome George Thomason back into his side.

Pic: Dave Howarth - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Likely lineups

Morecambe: Ripley; Love, Rawson, Simeu, Gibson; Shaw, Weir; Mayor, Crowley, Gnahoua; Stockton.

Bolton: Trafford; Jones, Santos, Toal; Bradley, Morley, Sheehan, Lee, John; Shoretire, Charles.

Key players

Cole Stockton

28-year-old Stockton only has three goals to his name this season and could prove vital if Morecambe are to pull clear of trouble.

36 goals in his last two seasons has been difficult to match this time around. It actually took until December to grab his first of the season and Shrimpers fans probably wouldn't want to think of the club's plight had goals this season not come from other areas of the pitch.

Jensen Weir is a midfielder and is the club's top goalscorer this campaign with eight.

Even 17-year-old Adam Mayor has three goals so Stockton will need to pull his socks up, and getting his team scoring goals on the road would be a good start.

Cole Stockton is enduring his worst season in front of goal since the 2018/19 season.

Pic: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Dion Charles

Charles' goals this season have been crucial in ensuring the Trotters’ position in the higher echelons of the league.

Only Jonson Clarke-Harris has more goals in the third tier than Charles this season, he has 15 league goals and is close to surpassing his greatest ever scoring season, when he bagged 19 for Accrington during the 20/21 season. He was the best player on the pitch in the recent win at Peterborough.

His side won 5-0 and Charles scored a hat trick. He was substituted just after the hour, mainly just to receive a standing ovation from the away fans on the day. If the goals continue to flow regularly, expect Wanderers to be in the end of season lottery, or better.

Dion Charles scored his first ever career hat trick in the 5-0 win at Peterborough.

Pic: Mick Walker - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. The match referee will be Ollie Langford.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last two visits to the Mazuma Stadium.

Pic: Visionhaus/Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at the earlier time of 12:30 BST on Saturday, March 4.

How can I watch?

Fans in the United Kingdom and overseas can watch the game due to its early kick off, for the one off price of £10.

The game is available via both clubs’ iFollow account. Audio passes are also available.