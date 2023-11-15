Union Berlin president says he was "afraid" of Urs Fischer’s departure as Union Berlin manager

Union Berlin club president, Dirk Zingler, has admitted in a press conference this afternoon that he was: "Always afraid this day would come” after today’s announcement that the club would be parting company with manager Urs Fischer.

Die Eisernen sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga with just six points. They've also lost 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions, and have already been knocked out of the Champions League with a game to spare.

In a press conference held this afternoon Zingler said:

“We had an agreement. I will support him until the last second and he will let me know whether he thinks our colaboration should come to an end,"

“We spoke on Monday and decided together we would end our collaboration.

“Fischer didn’t resign, Fischer didn’t get sacked, we decided the time was right to end our work together.

“All the employees in the club are sad. But you shouldn’t forget that the reason for this separation, which we were all a bit afraid of.

“There was a reason we couldn’t ignore. We are in a precarious position, and we are in acute danger of relegation.”

Urs Fischer joined Union Berlin in 2018, and got the club promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history in his first season, after beating Stuttgart in the 2. Bundesliga relegation/promotion play off.

With them favourites for an immediate return to the second division, the 57-year-old Swiss guided Union to an 11th place finish in their first top flight season.

He would then go on to take them to the Europe Conference League in 2021, the Europa League in 2022 and then the Champions League in 2023.

But Union’s successes seem to be waning this season.

They’ve not gotten a win since late August and since then have conceded 31 and scored just 6 in that time.

Fischer, the winner of last year’s German “coach of the year” explained the reasons for his departure in a statement today:

"The last few weeks have cost a lot of strength,"

"We've tried a lot, and the team has put in a lot of effort, but it hasn't paid off in terms of results.

"I am very grateful for the confidence I have always felt here. Nevertheless, it feels right to make a change now.

“Sometimes a different face, a different way of addressing a team helps to spark a development.

"I am very lucky to have experienced this extremely positive kind of support, I wish Union all the best and am convinced that they will manage to stay in the league."

In the press conference, Zingler took the chance to express his gratitude towards Fischer:

“In the last 5 years I’ve had as much fun as anyone. We’ve had an incredibly emotional and great time together.

“I don’t know if the events of the last five years will ever be repeated again. The moments and the successes will be hard to top.

Despite all the emotions going around with all involved at Union Berlin, Zingler also noted that the club will have to move on:

“In this process we have to remain respectful with the end of our cooperation with Fischer,”

“I’ve been part of this club for over 40 years. I’m a fan, but I'm also the chairman. I have to make these decisions.

"Tomorrow we will have breakfast together, everyone has 4 days off, and then a new situation begins on Monday, and we will intensely prepare for Augsburg. "

With Fischer’s departure today, Union Berlin announced that the club's under-19 coach, Marco Grote will take over as interim coach until further notice.

And U19s coach Marie-Louise Eta will become interim assistant, making her the first female coach in Bundesliga history.