Quiring seals Hansa Rostock move

Image credit: Matthias Kern/Bongarts/Getty Images

Just a few days after entering his 15th year as an 1. FC Union Berlin player, Christopher Quiring has joined Hansa Rostock.

It is not clear what the fee involved was or how long he will stay in Rostock, with both clubs remaining silent on any contract details.

Time for pastures new

Quiring joined Union back in 2002 as a 12-year-old, he has worked his way up through the ranks ever since and made his professional debut in 2010.

From then, the attacker has made 130 2. Bundesliga appearances and featured in a further five matches in the DFB-Pokal.

In that time, the 26-year-old has found the net 19 times and set up 12 goals for his team-mates. However, a dip in playing time meant a move was the best course for both.

Quiring spoke to the Union website as the news was announced, saying: "Of course this step is not easy for me, as everyone understands."

He added, "Nevertheless, I believe that now is the right time for a change. I live by being on the pitch and giving everything."

He explained, "I have not had the opportunity to do so at Union this season, and it's sometimes better to go somewhere else."

Quiring finished by wishing his now former employers the very best for the future, and saying: "I will see you soon."

Kessel and Schönheim sidelined

In the other snippet of news that came from Friday's goings-on was that saw the club confirm Benjamin Kessel and Fabian Schönheim had been sidelined with injury.

Both defenders have muscle problems and will be treated individually in Berlin, with the pair undergoing rehabilitation programmes.

Union will be hoping Kessel and Schönheim are both fully fit for the return of 2. Bundesliga football in two weeks time, when they face VfL Bochum in the capital.