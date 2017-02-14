Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona: Di Maria delightful as PSG dominate Catalans

INCIDENTS: UEFA Champions League Last 16 First Leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Match played at the Parc des Princes.

Angel di Maria scored in both halves as Paris Saint-Germain dominated a lacklustre Barcelona side in their Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes - equalling the Catalans' biggest defeat in European football.

Di Maria stepped up and curled a free-kick from on the edge of the area in past a helpless Marc-Andre ter Stegen on 18 minutes.

The Parisians doubled their lead five minutes before the break when summer-signing Julian Draxler struck low into the bottom corner.

Di Maria added his second 10 minutes after the restart before Edinson Cavani rifled home PSG’s fourth 18 minutes from time.

Unai Emery’s side finished second behind Arsenal in Group A, but started strongly and took the game to their opponents from the outset.

Di Maria puts hosts ahead in tie

Di Maria’s delightful cross was picked up by Cavani at the back post, but his shot was blocked and Draxler curled over the bar.

The lively start continued from the hosts as Blaise Matuidi broke through on goal, but was denied by a fantastic reflex save from ter Stegen, who then gathered Adrien Rabiot’s follow-up.

The Parisians went ahead on 18 minutes, and deservedly so, when Draxler turned the ball round the corner and won his side a free-kick after being brought down. Di Maria, who scored in his last appearance against Barca, curled up and over the wall and into the top corner past a helpless ter Stegen.

The ‘keeper was called into action once more, four minutes later he had to gather Cavani’s low strike from the side of the area.

PSG's dominance rewarded through Draxler

Barcelona’s first chance of the game came on 27 minutes when Neymar picked up the ball on the half-way line and drove at PSG. The Brazilian maestro carved open the hosts’ back line with a pass to Andre Gomes, who was denied by the legs of the oncoming Kevin Trapp.

Draxler, who signed from Wolfsburg in January, was causing Sergi Roberto all sorts of problems – and did so again on 35 minutes before being denied by a brilliant stop at the near post.

The Parisians continued their intensity and were rewarded with a second goal five minutes before half-time after catching Barca in possession inside their own half. Rabiot took the ball off Lionel Messi before Marco Verratti threaded the ball into Draxler, who struck low across goal and into the bottom corner.

Di Maria curls into top corner after half-time

PSG picked up where they left off and looked to press home their advantage, Matuidi’s cross was headed over by Cavani.

The hosts were turning it on and were putting on a show for their supporters and found a deserved third goal 10 minutes after the restart. Di Maria picked up the ball, after a swift attack that started from the back and whipped in a brilliant finish after the Catalan players stood off the former Manchester United man.

Lucas Moura played Rabiot down the left and PSG looked likely to punish their opponents yet again, but the midfielder’s cross let him down as Cavani was waiting in the middle.

Cavani rounds off emphatic performance

The visitors were a step behind everything their opponents were doing and the Parisians added another goal on 72 minutes.

Thomas Meunier was allowed to carry the ball from half-way to the edge of the Barcelona box before slipping through Cavani, who smashed home past ter Stegen.

Samuel Umtiti, who was returning to Paris for the first time since signing for the Catalans, hit the post from close range after heading on Gerard Pique's header back across six minutes from time.

Neymar struck a free-kick over in the first minute of additional time, which summed up Barcelona's night, and the two sides will meet again in the Camp Nou in three weeks time.