Watson joins Ward in French Open first round

Heather Watson is into the Roland Garros main draw for the fourth time after dismissing 18 year old Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 in just 48 minutes. She took the first set in an impressive 25 minutes and then drove the match home claiming the second set and the victory in a further 23 minutes to reach the first round.

She upped her game from yesterday, when she beat Kateryna Kozlova in three sets, coming from a set and a break down to win in the end. She now awaits her opponent, which will be announced in due course once the remaining qualifying matches have been concluded.

Watson's best showing at Roland Garros came in 2011 and 2012 when she reached the second round before losing to Kaia Kanepi and Julia Goerges respectively. She was defeated in the first round last year by Swiss Stefanie Voegele.

She joins fellow Brit James Ward who qualified for the men's draw yesterday after a mammoth win over Slovenia's Blaz Rola making him the first British male to qualify for the main draw from qualifying since 1973.