Jerelle Okoro Becomes Latest Phoenix Addition 

Cheshire Phoenix have today announced the signing of British Basketball League proven and London born guard Jerelle Okoro.

Okoro has made his name for himself in the BBL, playing 137 games for three different teams in the league.

The guard will add scoring ability to the Phoenix roster, as well as tremendous defence, an addition that the side definitely required.

A Look Back on Okoro’s Fantastic Career So Far:

Okoro began his BBL career playing in the 2015/16 season, for the Manchester Giants, after spending three years at the Loughborough Riders.

He fit straight into the Giants set up, and made an immediate impact in his first season.

In fifteen minutes of action, the guard put up 5.5 points per game, three rebounds, just over an assist and a steal per game.

This first season with the Giants saw Okoro build a large reputation within the organisation, and in his second season, he saw an increase into his minutes.

In 29 minutes on the court, the guard put up a team high 13.7 points per game, on 43% from the field and an improved 32% from the three point line.

Okoro saw an increase in every other stat as well, with over four rebounds and three assists, and still continued to average just over a steal per game.

Following another successful year with the Manchester Giants, the 6”3 guard moved to the London Lions, where he played 45 times over two seasons.

Okoro was an integral part of the London Lions side that became double champions.

Over the two years at the Lions, Okoro managed to average five points per game, two rebounds and an assist while still be a menace on the defensive end.

After his two years came to an end at the Lions, Okoro spent last season at semi-pro side Essex and Herts Leopards.

Playing 16 games in the 2019/20 season that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Okoro had his most successful year in numbers, with 16 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Jerelle Is Ready for the Challenge

Okoro has heaped a lot of praise on Phoenix coach Ben Thomas, and the 29-year-old is ready to get to work and prove himself in his system.

Speaking to the Cheshire Phoenix website, Okoro said: “I have always been a fan of Ben’s coaching so I’m looking forward to being part of the unit.”

Coach Thomas Thrilled With New Signing

Also speaking to the Phoenix’s website, Thomas said: “Jerelle is a great addition to the team!

"He has played on several BBL teams and had a varied role within those teams, including being part of the Lions double-winning season.

"He will definitely bring a spark off the bench and I know he’s ready to prove himself as a real defensive threat!

"He’s a really motivated guy and is ready to get going.”