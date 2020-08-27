BBL announce return of league and cup action

The British Basketball League has announced that clubs will be back in action as early as the 2nd October as they unveiled their plans to get the 2020/21 season underway.

As clubs ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season, the BBL confirmed that the BBL Cup will commence in early October, with the league kickstarting on the 13th November.

Back in action

The announcement will be welcome news to basketball fans across the country, who have not been able to see their teams in action since the 2019/20 season was curtailed on the 1st June.

Their are some changes to next season's format, with the BBL Cup featuring three groups instead of the two during the group stages, with the bottom team of each group being eliminated ahead of the quarter-finals.

Andy Webb, the Chief Operating Officer for the BBL, spoke of his delight at being able to confirm their plans for next season.

In a statement on the BBL's official website, Webb said:

“Planning for the new season has been something we’ve really looked forward to after the disappointment of the early end to last season.

"Seeing the talent that the clubs have been announcing only makes us keener to get going because there’s going to be some incredible games to come.”

There's some changes to the Cup group stages with three rather than two groups and the bottom team in each being eliminated ahead of the quarter-finals.https://t.co/og06wYp8zL — British Basketball League (@BBLofficial) August 27, 2020

Rising talent

The uncertainty around next season has not stopped clubs strengthening on the back of one of the most memorable seasons in living memory, with a host of talent flocking to the BBL ahead of this year's campaign.

The London Lions have added a host of talent to their roster, including former NBA prospect Kevin Ware as they look to establish themselves on the European stage in the Champions League.

There are also welcome returns for British talent such as Manchester Giants power forward David Ulph, as the Giants look to acclimatise to their new surroundings at the National Basketball Performance Centre for next season. Ulph will be lining up beside former NBA Summer League participant Sam Cassell Jr., in a signing that was described by Giants performance analyst Tom Fletcher as one of the biggest signings in BBL history.

With a host of star talent and rising prospects set to take the floor in next season's British Basketball League, today's announcement will be welcome news for fans and players alike in what is set up to be one of the most pulsating seasons the BBL has ever seen.