Yani's Column: Heat and Nuggets impress but Bucks collapse

Real deal Miami Heat but the Bucks capitulate

So first and foremost it's worth noting here that the Bucks have really broken my heart.

We watched them all regular season - dominate offensively and defensively to the point their two superstars didn't have to really play more than 30 minutes per game.

They then went into the playoffs and apple crumbled against a Heat team who realistically, shouldn't be giving the first seed Bucks a problem - it is, as I mentioned, heart-breaking.

Should I dissect what went wrong or look forward to the future? Either way the performances against the Heat should fill you with dread if you are a fan of the Bucks like myself.

It all came down to whether the likes of Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton as Giannis Antetokounmpo's support group could step up - and the bottom line is they didn't.

Jimmy Butler showed Khris Middleton how to be a real closer in the play-offs this year and Goran Dragic was excellent too.

They keep calling it a 'shooter's bubble' and Tyler Herro is showing it. He's putting the ball on the floor, initiating pick and roll plays, coming off screens and knocking down shots, the kid is so impressive.

His ability to navigate the pick and roll suggests his ceiling is a lot higher than we first thought and overall this Miami Heat team are benefitting from it really well.

Celtics win chess match against Raptors

The Celtics for me proved that you need a superstar in your team to go far in the play-offs.

Jayson Tatum is that superstar while Pascal Siakam's performances proved he isn't at that superstar level yet - with plenty of turnovers, missed shots and bad looks.

Earlier in the season we were wondering who was better, Tatum or Siakam, we now have that answer.

Furthermore, an Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will definitely be better to watch than the Heat vs the Toronto Raptors, because the Celtics right now with Tatum and all the other pieces they have are incredible.

We're gonna see Jayson vs Jimmy (Butler) in the Eastern finals which is another cool narrative, Danny Ainge vs Pat Riley too who actually hate each other which no doubt will make this match-up even more interesting.

Celtics vs Heat Player to Watch: Bam Adebayo

At 22-years-old, an NBA All Star and one of the most versatile big men in the league, will he turn up an be dominant? We have seen flashes of him putting his stamp on the game, will he do it against the Celtics?

Clippers struggling against Nuggets

The Nuggets have a lot of fight in them, but the Clippers realistically should have seen this tie through. And they haven't.

Why hasn't this worked? Well it's a new team, new stars and a couple old-faces chucked in for good measure, but traditionally this doesn't work straight away.

Right now, Kawhi Leonard though is doing his thing. He is putting up numbers and carrying the team on his back, but he needs the likes of Montreal Harrell and Paul George to turn up too.

On the flip side, Nikola Jokic is turning up, Jamal Murray is turning up but I'd like to point out Michael Porter Jr, who is also turning up!

Porter Jr has been putting work in, playing with high confidence and it's evident that there are some generational talents in the 2019 Draft Class, like Porter Jr, Tyler Herro and of course Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Will he be able to turn up against the Clippers one last time this season with his teammates again, or will the Clippers close out the series? Either way it will certainly be interesting.

LeBron closes out Rockets series for Lakers

I say this every year wherever LeBron is if you ask me whether or not that team will go far in the play-offs. My reply will always be, 'well they have LeBron'.

He and the Lakers have blown away this Houston Rockets side who many people backed before this series started.

They seem better gelled than the Clippers with LeBron and Anthony Davis, but if they do face their LA rivals they may be a bit scared, whereas I'm sure they will go through to the outright final if they play the Nuggets.

Lakers vs Clippers/Nuggets Player to Watch: Alex Caruso

I said to my boy from the Anytime NBA Show, that if Alex Caruso can drop a San Antonio Spurs Danny Green level 40 points in the Western Finals, than he will solidify himself in my books as a legend!

Caruso deserves player to watch admiration and respect and while I am here for all the memes on him, he has to be respected, he's been one of LeBron's best teammates for years!

Ask anyone on the court about him they.will only say positive things, if you want to learn basketball, watch how he plays because he does the basic things so often but so effectively.