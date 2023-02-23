England Lionesses Nominated for World Team of the Year

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring her side's second and winning goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The England women's national team have been nominated for one of the most prestigious prizes in sport, after a year of immense success.

The Lionesses are one of six teams across the globe nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year award, and the only female side recognised.

The Laureus awards incorporate any worldwide competitive sport, from the high-profile National Football League to lesser-watched surfing.

The European Champions are up against FIFA Men's World Cup winners, Argentina; current NBA champions, Golden State Warriors; Six Nations victors, France; 14 times UEFA Men's Champions League winners, Real Madrid; and successors of the Formula One Constructors’ World Championship, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England speaks to the team during a huddle during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Korea Republic at Stadium mk on February 16, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images )

Previous winners in this category include Bayern Munich, Chicago Cubs and the Mercedes Formula One team.

This nomination is yet another impressive accolade to add to the ever-growing list of the Lionesses.

In 17 months of being England's manager, Sarina Wiegman is yet to be beaten; leading the Lionesses for 29 games, winning 25 and drawing four. Also since Wiegman's takeover, the European Champions are on 137 goals for and a minuscule nine goals against.

Those statistics only intensify how talented this squad is - from the players to the managerial team.

Wiegman has not been shy about calling up a variety of players for international duty during her reign; speaking recently about not yet knowing her best starting eleven. Debuts to young players such as Lauren James, Katie Robinson and Esme Morgan have displayed the great talent that the next generation of the Lionesses possesses.

With the FIFA Women's World Cup just a handful of months away, the FIFA ranked number four side is looking all but certain to come away victorious.