VAVEL Weekend Review

Another weekend of Boxing has come and gone with a bang as heavyweight combined new and old in a memorable couple of days of boxing.

In London, we saw Joe Joyce come through as the winner in the big British heavyweight clash with Daniel Dubois. In America, we saw two legends take to the ring in an exhibition as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr played out for an entertaining draw.

We also saw former World Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs come through with a split decision victory over Gabriel Rosado whilst up and coming heavyweight Tony Yoka defeated Christian Hammer on points.

Joe Joyce bt Daniel Dubois - 10th Round TKO

JOE JOYCE HAS ENDED THE DUBOIS HYPE TRAIN!



The Juggernaut is now the British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight champion



Next up: world titles.

Joyce (now 12-0) came through with the stoppage victory due to a severely swollen left eye suffered by Dubois (now 15-1). Reports say that he has a broken orbital bone and nerve damage around his left eye following a battering by Joyce.

The fight wasn't all one way traffic, as the young Brit chased Joyce and landed some good right hands in the early part of the fight. It looked as if, when the pressure was applied, he could really hurt the 'Juggernaut'

However, experience was key in this fight as Joyce was able to take the full power of Dubois and continue boxing and come forward. His stiff jab had the beating of his opponent, which negated any setups and allowed the fight to turn into a fight at Joyce's pace.

The early part of the fight was won by Dubois but Joyce came back into the fold from the middle rounds and by the stoppage, he was in control of the fight.

Dubois couldn't take anymore in the 10th; he took a knee following a stiff jab and at the time of the stoppage, his left eye was completely closed up.

Joyce is now the British, European and Commonwealth champion and has his eyes firmly set on a clash with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in what fans hope is for Anthony Joshua's vacant WBO world title belt.

In the end, experience told. Dubois can rebuild aged only 23 but this was a reality check and one that will stay with him. Joyce upsets the odds and he goes onto a 2021 which could include a world title shot.

Mike Tyson 'draw' with Roy Jones Jr

Was still great to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. back in the ring again

In an exhibition format, we saw boxing hall of famers Tyson and Jones Jr step back into the ring in what was an entertaining fight.

For Tyson, it had been over 15 years since 'Iron Mike' had stepped into the ring since that sobering night against Kevin McBridge however, he looked a new man both mentally and physically as he fully enjoyed every minute in that ring.

Jones Jr has been an active coach and fighter with his last fight being in 2018 and he played his part and as he tried to dance around the former heavyweight champion.

It was only eight rounds but the two fighters showed little glimpses of their former selves and there were some terrific body shots from Tyson and after the fight, both fighters embraced in what was a great event and spetable rather than a memorable fight.

Tony Yoka bt Christian Hammer - Points UD

YOKA OUTPOINTS HAMMER



Heavyweight prospect Tony Yoka moves to 9-0, (7 KOs) with a decisive ten round unanimous decision win over Christian Hammer in Nantes.



What did you make of Yoka's performance?





2016 Olympic Champion Yoka (now 9-0) has had a slow start to his career, despite 9 wins and seven knockouts. However, his step up in opponent facing Hammer (now 25-7) shows that he is ready to take the journey to world title success.

Hammer has faced the likes of Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin, losing to all three of them in good contests. He's also beaten Kevin Johnson and David Price as well making this the perfect step up.

The scorecards showed a dominant display for the Frenchman, winning every round and while many predicted a knockout, he showed a decent level of performance to massively outgun his opponent.

However, he is nowhere the finished article and he has a long way to go before fighting the bigger, better guys in 2021 and beyond. But he did win and win convincingly and he moves onto to bigger and better things.

Daniel Jacobs bt Gabriel Rosado - Points SD

Daniel Jacobs edged Gabriel Rosado by a split decision at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 113-115 to give Jacobs the narrow victory in an uneventful middleweight bout in which neither fighter showed any real urgency.

In what was a wildly uninteresting fight, the former world super middleweight champion Jacobs (now 37-3) came through with a split decision win over Rosado (now 25-13).

Built as a 'grudge' match in what was a build-up with a lot of talking from both fighters, it never translated into the ring in what was a fight with a real lack of action.

There was never any real engagement from either fighters in what was an extremely forgettable fight. The scorecards read 115-113 for Rosado with two judges scoring it 115-113 for Jacobs.

Jacobs moves on to bigger and better things and he will want to distance himself from a fight that was certainly a mismatch on paper and in the ring (despite the split decision win)

Fighter of the Weekend

Daniel Dubois takes a knee and is unable to get back up



Joe Joyce is one of the toughest men on this planet. What a win!

No doubt the fighter of the weekend is Joe Joyce with his underdog victory over Dubois. Many had the younger man to win but the experience, chin and thudding jab counteracted the game plan of Dubois who was hurt and out boxed in the end.

What a performance from such a humble fighter who no doubt deserves everything that 2021 will (hopefully) bring for the Olympic Silver medallist.

As he said so clearly in the post-match interview; "Usyk, I'm coming for you" Let's hope we see that matchup as soon as possible.