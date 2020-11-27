Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr: Two legends head-to-head this weekend

TYSON and Jones Jr do not have to wear protective headgear but will wear 12oz gloves, bigger than the usual gloves 10oz gloves worn in professionally sanctioned bouts.

The biggest debate sparked when the rumour rules for the bout were doing the rounds on social media, as shown below –

📋 Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition fight reported rules:



⏱️ Eight, Two-Minute Rounds

🥊 Bigger, 12oz Gloves

⛑️ No Headguards

❌ No Knockouts

🙅‍♂️ Fight Stopped If There's A Cut

🚫No Official Judges Or Winner

🧑‍⚖️ WBC Have Ex-Fighters Judging

🤷‍♂️ (Their Scores Are Unofficial) — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 25, 2020

But what benefit would no knockouts entail? Is it reasonably justified to spend money on pay-per-view buys when the two are participating in a glorified spar?

According to Triller, who are the company involved behind the event, KO’s are allowed. If the fight goes the distance, the winner will be announced based on scores from WBC ex-fighter judges. Whatever the circumstances are on fight night, it will be an extreme pleasure to see these two pound-for-pound greats back in the ring.

‘Iron Mike’ makes his much-anticipated return to the ring for the first time in 15 years after his underwhelming stoppage defeat to Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Jones being the most active in recent memory between the two, fought as early as 2018, a fight in which he won via unanimous decision against Scott Sigmon for the vacant WBU cruiserweight title.

The boxing world is treated to a very interesting clash this weekend.

Jake Paul VS. Nate Robinson

Hate it or love it, the YouTube boxing scene is still ever relevant within in our sport today. It brings a divided opinion but also great and colourful coverage with some very heated matchups in the past.

Jake Paul looks to go 2-0 against Nate Robinson who makes his profession debut in the ring. The former NBA point guard who is most recognisable for his small size on the court will be looking to bring the fight to Jake who hasn’t had any decent tests so far.

In his last fight, Paul smashed AnesonGib within the first round in Miami when the two fought in January. A statement victory to resound across the whole YouTube scene.

If Jake is to win this weekend will this see him push for a credible professional career and face legitimate professional fighters? The bout will be fought at cruiserweight.

How and where to watch

The big fight is set for this weekend on - Saturday, November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was originally set to take place on September 12 but the event has been postponed until later in the year. The undercard is expected to start at 9pm ET which is 1am GMT and the main event will follow between 4am and 5am GMT.

You can pay for the pay-per-view event on BT Sports box office at the fixed rate of £19.95. The social media site Triller will also be airing the fight.

Fight card

Mike Tyson VS. Roy Jones Jr, 8 rounds heavyweight exhibition

Jake Paul VS. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds cruiserweight

Badou Jack VS. Blake McKernan 6 rounds light-heavyweight

Hasim Rahman Jr VS. Rashad Coulter, 8 rounds cruiserweight