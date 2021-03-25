Darts: Hot and Cold - Who Impressed at PDC Super Series 2 and Who Didn’t

Last week, the PDC ProTour arrived at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes for four days of enthralling darting action. Here are some of the players who gained at the Super Series 2 and some who missed out and have work to do after last week's performances.

Hot - Jason Heaver

Last week's displays in Milton Keynes represented a fine week for newbie Jason Heaver in just his second batch of tournaments, since winning a tour card back in January.

The 46-year-old arrowsmith was in impressive form over the course of the four days and took some real scalps, which included a victory of World Matchplay Champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

Heaver's best day of work came on the second day of the second Super Series as the Newbury born ace reached the semi-final stages where he was eventually defeated by the eventual winner Jonny Clayton.

Heaver really revealed his qualities over the course of the four days and like fellow tour card winner Alan Soutar is making his presence felt on the tour.

Hot - Brendan Dolan

A real darting story of the last couple of year's Brendan Dolan deserves a substantial amount of credit for reigniting his darting career.

Dolan endured a miserable couple of years but has since returned to the fore, as a man more than capable of winning Pro Tour titles, as proven at last week's series of tournaments.

The Northern Irishman was imperious on day one of PDC Super Series 2, going all the way to the title, which included an impressive victory over Michael Smith in the final 8-6.

The 47-year-old also came close to winning the following day's action to embarking on a run to the Semi-Final where it took an inspired performance from the eventual champion Gerwyn Price to dispatch of him.

(Photo: Lawrence Lustig)

Cold - Dimitri Van Den Bergh

A player completely out of sorts at the Super Series was the World Matchplay Champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh, who is currently on a really poor run of form.

The Belgian failed to get going in Milton Keynes only recording a meagre two victories over the course of the four days.

This doesn't bode well for the Belgian who needs to rediscover his form as soon as possible ahead of his long-awaited Premier League debut, which is looming on the horizon for the 26-year-old.

Cold - Glenn Durrant

Another of the elite in World Darts in terrible form at the Super Series was the reigning Premier League Champion, Glen Durrant who will start the defence of his title in the worse possible form.

Like Van Den Bergh, Durrant was below par in Super Series 2, winning just two games over the course of the series which will leave the Middlesbrough ace, with more questions than answers.

As mentioned above this sees Duzza go into his Premier League title defence in the worse possible form and epitomises the standard needed to win games now, with the standard of professional darts as high as it's ever been.