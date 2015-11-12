Brazilian Grand Prix: Race Preview

Brazil will be the host for the penultimate race of the 2015 Formula One season, but despite Lewis Hamilton already being crowned Champion, there are still many other battles that need to be settled.

Hamilton has dominated for the majority of the season with ten race wins in total, but away from him only teammate Nico Rosberg and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel have won a race this year with seven between themselves.

As far as wins in at the Autodrom Jose Carlos Pace are concerned, only Vettel and Felipe Massa have enjoyed more than one race victory here whilst Rosberg, Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen have one win each to their names.

McLaren have dominated procedures over the years in Sao Paulo with 12 wins on this track whilst Ferrari have 10 and Williams have six. Four-time world champion Alain Prost currently holds the most wins in Brazil with six, whilst Michael Schumacher has four and Carlos Reutermann has three wins.

Battle for second

Normally, countrymen are supposed to stick together, but Germans Rosberg and Vettel are due to battle it out once more in a race to determine the runner-up in the 2015 season.

Vettel did have the advantage heading into Mexico after finishing on the podium in Austin last month but not finishing in Mexico gave Rosberg the chance to leapfrog the Ferrari driver.

Mercedes driver Rosberg jumped at the chance as he stormed to victory after starting the race off in pole position. Rosberg has only failed to finish on the podium on four occasions with one of them being a retirement in Russia whilst Vettel has missed out on a podium finish on five occassions.

There is currently a gap of 21 points between the pair, so this battle is far from over with two races to go.

Champion adamant of racing well after crash

World Champion Hamilton has arrived in Brazil despite being involved in a minor crash in Monaco on Monday and delayed his flight by 24 hours due to medical advice.

He posted on his official Instagram account that he had "not been well with a fever", but had also "made very light contact" with another vehicle and while the car had been "obviously damaged", he assured fans that "nobody was hurt".

Track information

Track: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. Permanent circuit.

Laps: 71

Track length: 4.309 km.

Tyre allocation: Yellow (soft) and medium (white).

2014 pole: Juan Pablo Montoya - 1:11.473 (Williams, 2004).

Lap record: Nico Rosberg - 1:10.023 (Mercedes).

Last five winners in Brazil

2014: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes); 2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull); 2012: Jenson Button (McLaren); 2011: Mark Webber (Red Bull); 2010: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull).

What the drivers had to say

Felipe Massa returns to his home race this weekend and wants to finish the season off strongly. He acknowledged that to race "where I started my career" is always liable to bring with it "a bit expectation to perform", but that he is "really looking forward" to the event at what he noted is "one of the best tracks for me" in terms of his results in the past.

Lewis Hamilton has discussed Ayrton Senna and his presence in Brazil, saying that "he was such a huge hero" for the Brazilian people and that he was humbled by the warm welcome he receives in the country.

He also pointed to the fact that it took Senna eight attempts to win the race and that Hamilton himself was still yet to do so, and claimed that to take the victory this weekend would be "a salute to him" as much as "another highlight to this amazing year".