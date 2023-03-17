Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Formula One Preview, Race 2, 2023

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 17: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen will be looking to extend his dominant start to the 2023 season as he looks to win for the second time in a row in Jeddah on Sunday.

The two-time world champion started the defence of his World Championship in perfect fashion as he strolled to first place in Bahrain two weeks ago. The Dutchman was part of a Red Bull one-two as Sergio Perez took second place ahead of Fernando Alonso in third place.

Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari will be hoping that they can get closer to the two Red Bulls this weekend and challenge for podium places.

Talking Points

Charles Leclerc taking a grid penalty

Only one race into the new season and the same issues that Ferrari were struggling with in 2022 seem to be resurfacing. Charles Leclerc was forced to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix with an engine issue just as it looked like he was going to secure a place on the podium.

The Monegasque will drop at least ten places on the grid on Sunday after Ferrari were forced to use their third electrical component of the season, with the FIA only permitting two.

Lewis Hamilton parts ways with Angela Cullen

The seven-time world champion announced on Friday that he has parted ways with F1 ally and performance coach Angela Cullen who he has been partnered with for seven years.

The New Zealander has overseen Hamilton's four season World Championship streak from 2017 to 2020, she said she is 'grateful and blessed' and 'excited to start a new adventure'.

Max Verstappen's stomach bug

The one thing that looks like it could stop Verstappen from winning his second race of the season is a stomach bug. Red Bull announced that Verstappen was suffering from an illness in the week and would be assessed ahead of the race weekend.

However, Verstappen did make it into the car for the first practice session on Friday finishing top of the pile. If he is unable to drive on Sunday then Daniel Ricciardo would make a faster than expected return to the grid as he is now the Red Bull reserve driver.

Podium Predictions

3rd - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Saudi Arabia is a track where it is almost certain we see a safety car, due to the close proximity of the walls to the track. In that case, race strategy is vital. So why do I have a Ferrari sitting third? Well I think this is a perfect opportunity for the new team principal, Fred Vasseur, to demonstrate that the Italian team are a different outfit this season.

2nd - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

I have gone for another Red Bull lockout at the front of the grid in Jeddah. They look so strong at the minute and will take a driver to put in a near perfect race if they are to topple Red Bull.

1st - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Assuming he overcomes his stomach bug, I do expect Verstappen to win again in Saudi Arabia and continue his perfect start to the season. However I do expect it to be closer than what it was in Bahrain. By a few seconds at least!

Driver to look out for

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

The Frenchman had a good race in Jeddah last year finishing among the points in eighth and after a fantastic race in Bahrain, when he navigated his way from the back of the grid up into ninth place on his first race for Alpine, I think he could be in a points finish again.

If Gasly can get a better qualifying position he could be well placed to knock on the door of the two Mercedes and he will likely be battling Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver dealing with a grid penalty.

Race Details

Where is the race?

The race will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When is the race?

The race starts at 5pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

How can you watch the race?

In the UK, the race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 4pm.