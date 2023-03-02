Bahrain Grand Prix: Formula One Preview, Race 1, 2023

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 24: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Formula One is back and we kick off with the season opener in Bahrain this weekend, as Max Verstappen looks to defend his world championship.

Months of meticulous planning and testing boil down to this, with the fruits of their labour set to be showcased on Sunday afternoon.

Last weekend we got a first glimpse of the cars on the track in Bahrain, as the teams had three days’ worth of testing. Where they tested everything from tyre degradation to fuel management and aerodynamics.

Last season the Bahrain Grand Prix was a disaster for Red Bull with both Verstappen and Sergio Perez failing to reach the chequered flag, allowing Ferrari to get a massive headstart in the championship. An advantage that proved null and void.

Red Bull will be hoping to start their season better this year and kickstart their defence of both the driver’s and constructor’s world championships, with a race win in Bahrain.

Talking Points

Lance Stroll to race in Bahrain

Felipe Drugovich stood in for Stroll in testing last weekend, after the Canadian was injured in a bicycle accident. But Aston Martin have confirmed that Stroll will be available to race this weekend after it was looking increasingly likely that he would miss the first race of the season.

Fernando Alonso said this week that missing Stroll’s feedback ‘hurt a lot’ and that Aston Martin were unable to progress without him.

The Canadian will get his first laps in the car in the first practice session on Friday.

Can Aston Martin keep up their pace and challenge the top three?

Aston Martin looked really quick in testing with the car looking very good. With Alonso behind the wheel, he can get the very best out of the car and challenge for points much like he did at Alpine last season.

The question remains can they put together a package that can compete for the entire season?

But based on testing alone they look to be in a stronger position than Mercedes at the moment so will be eager to get some big points on the board in the first race.

Podium predictions

3rd – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

After a season full of strategic errors at Ferrari last season, Fred Vasseur has replaced Mattia Binotto as team principal. I think that change will improve Ferrari, but they will have to settle for third place this weekend.

2nd – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Perez recorded the best lap time over the course of the three days and with a strong red bull car under him I expect Perez to have another good season.

1st – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

I think the reigning world champion will get off to the perfect start in Bahrain and will complete a Red Bull lockout in the first race of the season. At the minute Red Bull looks too difficult to compete with and barring any technical mishaps, I expect Verstappen to win in Bahrain.

Driver to look out for

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

The Spaniard ages like a fine wine and will be hoping that Aston Martin have provided him with a car that can challenge for podiums.

There is no doubt his ability and his experience will prove vital in earning Aston Martin points, but Aston Martin looks like they have massively improved and will challenge for the fourth spot in the constructor’s championship.

I think Alonso will drive well and finish in 5th spot this weekend, and he will capitalise on Mercedes’ struggles.

Race details

Where is the race?

The race will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain.

What time is the race?

The race will take place at 3pm UK time on Sunday, March 13th, 2023.

Where can you watch the Bahrain GP?

In the UK the race will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 1:30pm. Qualifying is live from 2:10pm on Saturday, March 4th, 2023