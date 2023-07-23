Hungarian Grand Prix: Verstappen powers Red Bull to F1 history

Red Bull claimed a record-breaking twelfth consecutive race victory as championship leader Max Verstappen romped to victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s winning run, which dates back to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, means they break the record held by McLaren, who won 11 straight races during the 1988 season.

McLaren themselves were the closest challengers to Verstappen as Lando Norris finished second for the second straight race. He was able to keep Sergio Perez at bay who once again recovered well after another poor qualifying.

Polesitter Lewis Hamilton had a miserable race as he ultimately finished P4 at one of his favourite circuits. The British driver was P4 after just the second turn following a poor start.

Story of the race

The race begun with Verstappen jumping his 2021 championship rival off of the line, while Oscar Piastri ran the opening stint in P2 after also getting a great launch and passing his teammate into the first corner.

Verstappen takes the lead on the opening lap. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

He was initially able to stick with the Dutchman out in front, but the world champion soon checked out in the lead, leaving all the battling to take place behind him.

Further back, Zhou Guanyu ruined his excellent qualifying performance by getting all out of shape into the braking zone at Turn 1.

He broke too late and triggered a domino-like collision that took out both of the Alpine cars, marking a second straight double DNF for the French team. The Chinese driver was given a five-second penalty.

Hamilton’s fears about his Mercedes’ lack of race pace unfortunately came to fruition as he was unable to mount a serious challenge on the two McLarens before the first round of pit stops.

Sergio Perez spent much of the opening exchanges cutting his way through the field and the Mexican driver performed a great overtake on Fernando Alonso for what was P7 at the beginning of lap nine.

The newly upgraded Red Bull made light work of passing the traffic as Checo showcased the racing machine that is the RB19.

The first stops came quickly afterwards and despite being the second McLaren on the road, Lando Norris was able to pit before Piastri and managed to undercut his Australian teammate to move into second position.

Piastri’s pace began to fell away having moved away from the favourable medium compound tyre and by the end of his second stint he was in the clutches of Sergio Perez, who had undercut Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell had a very solid race having started 18th on the grid following a disastrous first qualifying session and took the chequered flag in P6, taking advantage of a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc for speeding in the pit lane.

Russell used his experience to slingshot out of the final corner to pass Carlos Sainz halfway down the main straight with five laps to go, but the Brit will rue his team’s decision to send him out into traffic during Saturday’s Q1.

The Mercedes seemed to finally find some pace in the latter stages of the race once the fuel had burnt off but there remains some work to do for the team from Brackley to get back into race-winning contention.

Ferrari were yet again in no man’s land with regard to their race pace as Charles Leclerc headed his teammate Carlos Sainz to finish a very lonely P7 and P8 for the Scuderia.

Aston Martin’s poor run also continued at the Hungaroring as they were only able to muster the final two points paying positions and the bosses at the Silverstone based team will be wondering just where their early season pace has gone.

All of the action took place behind Max Verstappen though, who will celebrate an incredible achievement with his team as Red Bull cemented their place well and truly in Formula One’s history books.

The last race before the summer break takes place next weekend at the world-famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the home of the Belgian Grand Prix.