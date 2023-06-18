Canadian Grand Prix: Verstappen cruises to victory in Montreal

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen led from the start and never looked back as he powered to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

The reigning world champion came under almost no pressure throughout the 70 laps of the race as he won at a canter to further strengthen his quest for a third straight driver’s championship.

Alonso meanwhile continued his fantastic start to the season with his sixth podium in eight races for Aston Martin as the Spaniard finished a comfortable second ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell was running in P4 before he collided with the wall on the exit of turn nine which relegated him to last place and brought out the Safety Car for the subsequent debris.

The Mercedes driver did well to recuperate and made it up to P8, although he was later forced to retire due to reliability problems.

The two Ferraris also recovered well from their various adventures in qualifying as Charles Leclerc headed his teammate Carlos Sainz to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

Story of the race:

At lights out, Hamilton was able to jump Alonso into second place and spent much of the opening stages trying to keep the clearly quicker Aston Martin at bay.

He was given a small reprieve on lap eight when the Virtual Safety Car was brought out for the Williams of Logan Sargeant, which pulled up on the edge of the circuit with engine problems.

Behind the leaders, the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified a brilliant second in Saturday’s rain-affected qualifying before taking a grid penalty, very much became the cork in the bottle as he led no fewer than nine cars at one stage in a DRS train, which led to the two Ferraris and Sergio Perez becoming stuck in the midfield pack.

George Russell’s accident just a few laps later triggered a flurry of activity in the pitlane as the leading trio pitted for hard tyres, while Leclerc, Sainz and Perez stayed out seemingly prioritising track position over optimum tyres.

There was drama in the pitlane however as Mercedes, desperate to maintain Hamilton’s position over Alonso, released their driver into the path of the Aston Martin. Alonso had to stamp on the brakes but no penalty was issued to Hamilton for an unsafe release, to the dismay of the Spaniard.

When the race resumed a few laps later, Alonso was glued to the gearbox of Hamilton and threatened to pass his former teammate numerous times before finally pulling off a daring overtake down the inside of the final chicane.

The Aston Martin then pulled ahead of Hamilton with relative ease although Alonso was unable to make any inroads into Verstappen’s lead, with the Dutchman in cruise control mode at the front.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was at the centre of the action back in the pack, pulling off great moves on both his teammate Oscar Piastri and the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas.

Norris eventually finished outside of the points however thanks to a time penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly under Safety Car conditions.

Undoubtedly the driver of the day was Williams’ Alexander Albon, who remarkably made a one-stop strategy work to take the chequered flag in seventh place.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 18: Alexander Albon of Thailand on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Albon notably kept numerous faster cars behind him during the latter stages of the race on much older tyres to cap a brilliant weekend for the team from Grove that sees them off the bottom of the constructors’ standings.

The Thai driver finished ahead of Esteban Ocon in eighth, while home favourite Lance Stroll came home ninth and Valtteri Bottas tenth.

The results mean that Verstappen already has a 69-point lead at the top of the driver’s championship ahead of Sergio Perez just eight races into the 2023 season.

Formula One returns with an action-packed Sprint weekend in a fortnight’s time with the Austrian Grand Prix from Spielberg.