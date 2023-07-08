British Grand Prix Qualifying Rundown: Verstappen secures pole position

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Third placed qualifier Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren pose for a photo in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The qualifying sessions at Silverstone witnessed intense competition and remarkable displays of skill. Max Verstappen continued his exceptional form by securing pole position for the fifth consecutive time, highlighting his prowess on the track.

McLaren showcased their competitiveness as Lando Norris briefly held provisional pole position before Verstappen's quicker lap. The sessions presented challenges, including exceeding track limits, variable weather conditions, and an unsafe pit lane release incident. With the stage now set for the race, fans eagerly anticipate an exhilarating and fiercely contested battle at Silverstone.

Qualifying 1

The first qualifying session at Silverstone began with the DRS (Drag Reduction System) disabled due to damp track conditions. Five drivers, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant, Kevin Magnussen, and Nico Hülkenberg, opted to start on intermediate tyres.

Lewis Hamilton encountered a spin at Stowe but recovered his car from the gravel trap. Logan Sargeant reported that rain was starting to fall during the session.

Max Verstappen had his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Stowe, where he went too wide. Alex Albon, who showed promising performances in the previous practice sessions, struggled in the wet conditions.

An unsafe release from Alpha Tauri in the pit lane for Nyck DeVries caused him to almost collide with Oscar Piastri. Alex Albon also had a lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits at turn 17, pushing him back to 19th place.

With just three minutes remaining, Albon decided to pit for new soft tyres. Unfortunately, Kevin Magnussen's car stopped on the track with only 3:11 minutes left in Q1, causing a red flag. Esteban Ocon had a near-crash moment with Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo at turns 10 and 11 in the high-speed complex leading onto the Hangar Straight.

Verstappen made contact with the pit lane wall in a separate incident, causing the left third of his front wing to come off. He communicated over the radio that it happened because of understeer. Red Bull had to change his front wing. Sergio Perez set a timing of 1:29.968 seconds, later beaten by Alex Albon, followed by Lando Norris.

Verstappen ultimately finished Q1 in 5th place, while Perez slipped down the timesheets and failed to qualify for Q3 for the fifth consecutive time. Charles Leclerc moved into second place. Valtteri Bottas experienced a power loss, resulting in a double yellow flag, and was advised by his team not to shift through the gears. The drivers eliminated were Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Nyck de Vries, and Kevin Magnussen.

Qualifying 2

Fernando Alonso was the first driver to set a lap time of 1:30.660 seconds, narrowly missed being beaten by Lance Stroll. Alex Albon was within a tenth of a second from the top spot.



Logan Sargeant had his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at turn 9 on lap 16. This incident caused Stroll to lose his time and drop to 13th place at turn 15 on lap 16.

Alonso improved his time to 1:29.052 seconds, securing the top spot, while Albon finished second, only 0.1 seconds behind the Aston Martin driver. With three minutes remaining in qualifying, Lando Norris set the fastest first and final sectors, temporarily placing him at the top of the charts before Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri achieved better lap times.

Valtteri Bottas was out of the session as he would not participate in Q2. Both Mercedes cars were safe, and McLaren showed good pace, with Alex Albon finishing fourth. The drivers eliminated in Q2 were Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hülkenberg, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant, and Esteban Ocon.

Qualifying 3

DRS was enabled for the final qualifying session as the track began to dry.

On fresh tyres, Max Verstappen set a time of 1:27.084 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton following closely behind, 0.633 seconds behind.

Lando Norris briefly took provisional pole position until Verstappen surpassed him, going 0.241 seconds faster. McLaren secured the second and third positions on the grid, while the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz followed closely. Verstappen achieved his fifth consecutive pole position this season.

Driver of the day

Rookie driver Oscar Piastri has been awarded the Driver of the Day by VAVEL for his outstanding qualifying performance. He managed to secure an impressive third place for the upcoming race on Sunday.

Despite starting outside the top 10 in Friday's practice sessions, Piastri mentioned that the track conditions during qualifying were different from the previous free practices, contributing to the improved performance of the McLaren car. He also credited the excellent upgrades made to the McLaren car as a key factor in their strong qualifying session.