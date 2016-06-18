NPFL: MFM FC, Shooting Stars battle in South West derby

It might have just been the start of the season for both sides back in February but the mood were clearly different in the south west derby. The debutants, MFM FC of Lagos State arrived at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan unbeaten, while the Oluyole Warriors were still in search of their first three points.

At full time, it was a bitter sweet situation as Wasiu Jimoh's hat trick ended the visitors’ fairytale start as MFM FC were consigned to their first defeat while Shooting Stars earning their first three points. Both sides clearly have been on a different run of form since then.

The Ibadan Warlords have picked up nine points from a possible 15 but in match day 23 on Sunday, Fidelis Ilechukwu's dynamic team who sit in 8th position will be in search of a better performance against Shooting Stars most especially after crashing out of the federations cup round of 32 to national league side, Katsina United on Thursday.

Shooting Stars like a reoccurring decimal are battling with relegation again this season and the task saddled with Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is nothing but a massive task. Bad management perhaps the reason for this decline to a club that first won Nigeria her first continental title and who also once ruled the domestic scene.

However, if the Oluyole Warriors are to record a positive result, Wasiu Jimoh must be smoking hot once again. He seems to delight himself inflicting wounds on MFM as his hat trick the last time both sides met made a huge difference. A similar performance from him and the rest of the gang would be what Ogunbote is asking for.

MFM hot shot, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has already tagged the derby game this weekend as a must win and the mercurial midfielder will be one Shooting will want to watch out for.

Ifeanyi, a former player for the national U20 side, comes with a wealth of experience enough to disturb an already poor and unmotivated Shooting Stars side. The Olukoya boys will be hoping to improve on their log standings with an emphatic victory in front of their home fans.

The NPFL newcomers are 8th on the top-flight table with 30 points from a possible 63 in the 22-week-old league while Shooting Stars continue to languish in 18th position with 23 points.