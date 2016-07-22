Exclusive: Ramon Azeez relishes new Almeria season

UD Almeria midfielder Ramon Azeez says he is feeling good in pre-season as the team gets ready for its second season in La Liga 2 after relegation from the topflight in 2014/15 season.

The Andalusia clubside finished last season in 18th position on the log with 48 points, just one point above safety in the 22-team Segunda format.

Ramon Azeez for his first training session under the watchful eye of Soriano. I Source: UD Almeria official website

“I’m feeling good and just getting my body ready for the new season ahead”, the 23 year old told Vavel Nigeria.

Azeez had a forgettable season last term with the team making a palsy three appearance for his side but says he is putting the disappointment of last season behind and just looking forward to a new and rewarding season.

“Last season is gone, so what I am looking up to now is the upcoming season. I am trying to pick up my fitness levels with every training session”

UD Almeria players in training sessions ahead of the new La Liga 2 season

Two of the three games Azeez featured in came in May this year and another in June just when the season was about to end. Azeez signed for the side back in 2012 and has had better seasons than last term but feels that with the new addition of players by Coach Fernando Soriano, the club could push for promotion this season.

“The coach (Soriano) is very intelligent and he knows what he wants in a player. He also has very good connection with all the players and that is very important for us this season”

UD Almeria players in training sessions ahead of the new La Liga 2 season

Soriano, 36, retired as a professional footballer this year in May and was immediately appointed as Almeria coach for the rest of the 2015/16 season where he was able to steer the club to safety after going on a run of four games unbeaten. After the season, he renewed his deal with Almeria for a further year.

Atletico Madrid's Diego and Almeria's Ramon Azeez in action during a La Liga match in 2014 before relegation.

Soriano has since brought back 35 year old Miguel Angel Corona who ended his spell with Australian side Brisbane Roar to sign a one year deal and is expected to add experience to the side. Soriano’s second summer signing is Fidel Chaves who signed a five year deal earlier this month from Cordoba. The midfielder had a career best 11 goal season last term for Cordoba and Azeez feels both players will help the team a lot.

“With them the team will get stronger and I hope we get to where we want to”, Azeez concluded.