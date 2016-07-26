NPFL: Title is still open- Abu Azeez

Enyimba FC forward Abu Azeez says the NPFL title race is still very much wide open for the Aba Elephants and has warned that teams in the League should not write them off.

Despite a 0-2 defeat weekend past in the NPFL Match Day 28 away from home to Plateau United, the two time CAF Champions League winners sit in 5th position trailing Wikki Tourist by seven points though still with two games in hand.

“The title is still open; it’s too early to write Enyimba off as we still have so many games ahead” Azeez told Vavel Nigeria.

Enyimba won the title last season but seems to be finding it hard to show superiority against the fantastic forms of Rangers and Wikki Tourists this season.

What lies ahead for the Aba Elephants is perhaps even tougher than what they have come up against this season as their next three fixtures against Rangers of Enugu this weekend, away to Warri Wolves in week 30 and a date with log leaders Wikki Tourist in Match Day 31.

However, to forge past these huge tests, Azeez maintains that the team must put the disappointing defeat they recorded at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos away and focus of the task ahead.

“We felt really bad because we wanted at least a point in that match but they (Plateau United) also wanted and needed to win. Life goes on still and we must move pass that” Azeez revealed.

The Oriental derby at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt is now a must win game for Enyimba if they want to put their title defense aspirations back on track.