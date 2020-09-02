Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers preview

Salford Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against Leeds Rhinos last week, with Castleford Tigers next up tomorrow evening.

The Super League clash will take place at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, a neutral ground to keep in line with the RFL's COVID-19 measures.

More injury worries for Watson's men

Red Devils Head Coach Ian Watson welcomes back Lee Mossop into his 21-man squad for tomorrow's game, after the captain missed out on the Leeds match due to a slight injury.

But Salford, who sit in 9th in the table, have been hit with more injury concern - Ken Sio and Josh Johnson both picked up potentially long-term knee injuries in last week's defeat, along with Ryan Lannon who broke a bone in his hand and Chris Atkin who damaged his ribs.

Krisnan Inu, Connor Jones and Jack Ormondroyd step into Watson's 21-man squad, whilst Niall Evalds - scorer of Salford's two tries against Leeds - will come up against Castleford for the first time since signing with them for the 2021 season.

Castleford looking for first win since the return

The Tigers meanwhile have lost three from three since the Super League restart, so will be just as hungry for a win tomorrow night.

And 6th-placed Castleford have injury concerns of their own - Jake Trueman, James Clare, Daniel Smith and Sosaia Feki have all been left out of Head Coach Daryl Powell's 21-man squad.

But Powell will be pleased to welcome back Peter Mata'utia from a two-match suspension, which he picked up after a Grade C dangerous lift during his side's defeat to Catalans Dragons early last month.

Castleford youngster Bailey Hodgson could be gifted the perfect birthday present, a Super League debut, as Powell names the 17-year-old in the squad.

The clash between Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers was originally scheduled for a 14:30 BST start, but will instead take the 20:15 slot that is now vacant due to the Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos game being postponed after two Trinity players tested positive for COVID-19.