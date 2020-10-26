Leeds Rhinos 28 - 24 Castleford Tigers: Rhinos Edge 12 Man Castleford

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Luke Gale of Leeds Rhinos interacts with team mate Richie Myler after scoring a try during the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers at Emerald Headingley Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Leeds, England.Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The match was perhaps marred by the red card shown to Castleford’s Oliver Holmes for an incident with Leeds’ Richie Myler during the first half.

Regardless, the Rhinos just did enough against the 12 men to keep their playoff hopes alive whilst all but ending Castleford’s chances this season.

Story of the Match

The Tigers opened up the scoring as Myler spilt a high kick by Gareth O’Brien before a grubber kick by Danny Richardson was chased and grounded by Liam Watts.

The Rhinos responded in a similar fashion, as a handling error by Derrell Olpherts led to Ava Seumanufagai crashing over, beating four defenders.

Then came the game-changing moment, as Holmes was sent off for his scuffle with Myler, leaving Castleford with 12 men for the remainder of the game.

Leeds soon capitalised as Luke Gale found enough room to go over from close range.

The Rhinos attempted to extend their lead but ended up paying a steep price for their ambition as Castleford struck back.

A high kick by Cameron Smith was knocked backwards before being intercepted by Greg Eden, who sprinted a full 70 metres to score.

Two goals apiece by Rhyse Martin and Danny Richardson levelled the match at 12-12 going into half-time.

Second Half

Castleford then regained the lead shortly after the break as a handling error by Tom Briscoe enabled Eden to score his second try from a cut-out pass by O’Brien.

The Tigers led by six points and stood firm in defence as Leeds were held up over the try line several times before finally breaching, courtesy of Liam Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe finished off a sweeping move out wide, though Martin’s missed conversion attempted allowed Castleford to maintain a slender lead.

But then another handling error by the Tigers gifted Leeds possession within their own ten-metre line before the ball was shifted wide to Briscoe, who squeezed in at the corner.

The Tigers attempted to snatch the game back but a loose carry by Watts once again gave Leeds possession back before Martin found enough space to ease over.

With the game all but gone, Castleford still refused to surrender and bagged a penalty try as Cheyse Blair was tackled off the ball by Konrad Hurrell whilst attempting to collect a cross-field kick by Paul McShane.

However, it was too little too late as Leeds hung on to a crucial victory, taking them up to 60% on points percentage.