Super League: Hull FC 22 - 28 Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils held on to complete the double over Hull FC in their 2020 Betfred Super League campaign.

After twice going behind in the first half, Salford went into the break with a six-point lead thanks to a Joey Lussick try and a brace from Krisnan Inu.

A better start to the second forty, along with a brilliant man of the match performance from Kevin Brown was enough to gift Salford the victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Kris Welham nearly opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but a knock on right on the try-line denied him a perfect start to his 250th Super League appearance.

Three minutes later, a Josh Griffin offload was collected by Jamie Shaul who secured his 100th career try to give Hull the lead.

Salford struck back in the 18th minute - Brown finding the hands of Dan Sarginson who timed a pass perfectly for Inu, which allowed the number 5 to stroll over down the left.

Hull took the lead again on 25 minutes. Andre Savelio going over with his first touch of the ball, thanks to a neat Ligi Sao pass.

Lussick evened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, with some quick thinking from dummy-half to dive over the line.

The Red Devils took the lead for the first time in the 37th minute with another Inu try. He watched his teammates work the ball both ways before getting onto the end of a looping Brown pass to ground the ball and put his side ahead at half-time.

Salford carried on as they had left off before the break. This time winger Rhys Williams scored a try down the right, after he was gifted a quality kick from Tui Lolohea which he had no trouble reaching.

Hull replied quickly with a second try for Shaul, who went over towards the left of the sticks in the 51st minute, after some built-up pressure from the Black and Whites.

Four minutes later, Brown, who was making his 350th Super League appearance, orchestrated another Salford try. He dummied a pass to break through the Hull line before offloading to Andy Ackers, who could not have asked for a simpler first try in a Salford shirt.

Hull's Jordan Lane picked up a try down the left 14 minutes from time with a blistering turn of pace that cut Salford's lead to six points, but it was not enough to prevent the Red Devils from going home with the win.

Salford's next opponents are Warrington Wolves, who visit the AJ Bell Stadium on Tuesday 29th September in round 14 of the Betfred Super League.