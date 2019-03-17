Bio
Chelsea Football Club
Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club

Photo by Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Emerson reveals Champions League desires

Jake Stokes

Emerson says that Chelsea must ensure they are playing in the Champions League next season at all costs ahead of the Blues’ clash with Everton later today....

Liverpool and Everton could not be separated last weekend at Goodison Park (Getty Images)

Liverpool down but not out of title race

Ben Lockett

Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League. However, th...

