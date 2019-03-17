Chelsea Football Club

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Ross Barkley said he believes his decision to leave Everton for Chelsea is justified following a recent ric...

In Maurizio Sarri’s first press conference since international break, the Chelsea boss spoke on Cardiff City, Hudson-Odoi, the international break and Eden Haza...

Cardiff City host Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League at 2:05...

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s late header secured three crucial points for Chelsea who beat Cardiff 2-1 in the race for a top four place....

Chelsea will need more than a fortunate victory to turn around unhappy atmosphere at Stamford Bridge. ...

What will the future hold for Ross Barkley Joseph Lightfoot The Chelsea midfielder is yet to hit the ground running for the Blues but could see a change in fortune after an impressive international display. ...

Five of the most exciting loanees returning to Chelsea next season Jake Stokes In light of Chelsea’s recent transfer ban, the club will be forced to utilise their youth and loan players. Here are the Blues’ five most influential returning ...

Callum Hudson-Odoi called up to England squad Dominic Scott-Bone Chelsea winger makes his first step up to the England seniors....

Graeme Souness: Chelsea won't win trophies The former Liverpool player/manager believes that Eden Hazard will be driven out of the club after they will fail to win any major honour. ...

Emerson reveals Champions League desires Jake Stokes Emerson says that Chelsea must ensure they are playing in the Champions League next season at all costs ahead of the Blues’ clash with Everton later today....

Sarri calls for other attackers to improve after Hazard and Higuain drought Maurizio Sarri says that his attackers must have better movement off the ball much to the dismay of the in-form Olivier Giroud. ...

As it happened: Everton 2-0 Chelsea: Toffees improved second half performance seals massive win over the Blues Brandon Sayer Follow along for live updates of the Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea from Goodison Park. The game kicks off at 4.30pm BST....

The Warm Down: Chelsea thump Dynamo Kiev to reach Quarter Finals Dominic Scott-Bone Chelsea cruised into the Quarter Finals of the Europa League as they thrashed Dynamo Kiev. ...

Five Chelsea players named in England U21 Squad Jake Stokes Five Chelsea players have been included in England’s Under-21 side by Aidy Boothroyd in preparation for the upcoming EURO Finals&n...

Frank Lampard urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea Dominic Scott-Bone The Blues forward continues to be linked with a move away from West London....

Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts frustrated by valiant Wolves Adam Stenning Chelsea will see the result as two points dropped in their quest for a top four place and Champions League football next season....