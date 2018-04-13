The South Korean, once of Tyne Wear rivals Sunderland, has finalised a two-year-deal at St James' Park and will join on July 1...

Two first-half goals were enough to seal the win for Leeds, moving them back to the top of the league in the process...

Manchester City will travel to Wales to face Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Here's everything you need t...

Tammy Abraham has set his sights on returning to Chelsea, following his loan move to Championship club Aston Villa this season....

The hosts found themselves 1-0 down with ten minutes to play after a dreadful first 80 minutes....

Swansea City vs Stoke City Preview: Swans' survival hopes out of their hands ahead of season finale Brandon Sayer After a midweek defeat to Southampton, Swansea need a miracle on Sunday afternoon to remain in the Premier League next season....

Swansea City 0-1 Southampton: Gabbiadini's instinctive finish leaves Swans on brink of relegation Brandon Sayer Gabbiadini's second half strike leaves the Swans needing some help to remain in the Premier League for another season....

Swansea City vs Southampton Preview: Crucial six-pointer in dramatic relegation battle Ryan White Two sides at the wrong end of the table are battling it out to retain their Premier League status, and go head-to-head in south Wales on Tuesday....

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City Preview: Win or bust for relegation-threatened Swans Kaustubh Pandey Swansea City will go hunting for a rare win on Saturday against Bournemouth as they look to avoid relegation again....

Swansea City 0-1 Chelsea: Blues improve top four hopes with narrow win Harry Harris Cesc Fàbregas's solitary goal heaps the pressure on the relegation-threatened Swans in a wet and rainy clash in Wales....

Swansea City vs Chelsea Preview: Both sides in search for vital three points for very different reasons Brandon Sayer Who will come out on top at the Liberty Stadium in a very important game for both sides?...

Manchester City 5-0 Swansea City: Champions continue party on pitch with route of Swans Josef Leizerowitz The new Champions of England showed exactly why they have won the league with the demolition of Swansea on Sunday afternoon...

Swansea City vs Everton Preview: Swans looking to impressive home form to overcome home-sick Toffees Brandon Sayer Since Carvalhal took over as Swansea manager in December, they have only lost one league match at home and they will be hoping to keep up that go...

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Improved Swans looking to heap more pressure on manager-less Baggies Brandon Sayer With so little games left to play in the Premier League, both sides know that three points this weekend is crucial in their battle for survival....

Swansea City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Swans' impressive cup run ended by some Eriksen magic Brandon Sayer Eriksen netted twice in a comfortable win for Spurs at the Liberty Stadium to help his side progress through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup....

Aaron Mooy reflects on Swansea City draw: "It just wasn't our day" Glenys Furness Huddersfield Town midfielder reflected on the goal-less draws against Swansea City and the defensive tactics employed by the Welsh side...